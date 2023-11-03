Donald Trump Declares His Sons Are Being 'Persecuted' by an 'Out of Control' Judge in New York Fraud Trial
Donald Trump insisted his children were being mistreated by Judge Arthur F. Engoron on the same day the former first sons — Donald Jr., 45, and Eric, 39 — gave testimonies at his New York fraud trial.
"So sad to see my sons being PERSECUTED in a political Witch Hunt by this out of control, publicity seeking, New York State Judge, on a case that should have NEVER been brought," he wrote via Truth Social on Thursday, November 2.
"Legal Scholars Scream Disgrace!" he claimed, further alleging that his net worth is "far GREATER" than was mentioned on any financial statements.
"ALSO, their Star Witness admitted on the stand that he LIED, a big story not covered by the press," he added, referring to former fixer Michael Cohen.
"Banks and Insurance Companies made money, not even a minor default, and there were NO VICTIMS," he continued. "Except for the people getting mugged and murdered on the sidewalks of New York while our Corrupt Attorney General sits on her a-- in Court all day watching the Trump family be abused by a Trump Hating Judge that said a Billion Dollar house is only worth $18,000,000 Million Dollars!!!"
This isn't the first time the embattled ex-prez accused the judge of acting spitefully toward him and his children. Earlier that same morning, the 77-year-old dubbed Engoron a "fraudster" and claimed he took the case "out of his personal 'Hatred of TRUMP.'"
"Engoron is a wacko, who is having a great time endlessly sanctioning, fining, & pushing around TRUMP," he ranted. "Hurting my very good children, & working to damage & defame me for purposes of Interfering with the 2024 Presidential Election."
As OK! previously reported, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit against the ex-POTUS, his adult sons, Trump Organization and other senior management for $250 million in 2022.
Judge Engoron found them liable for fraud for allegedly misrepresenting the worth of their assets in financial documents. The amount of damages to be paid will be determined through the findings of the trial.
On Wednesday, November 8, Ivanka Trump is expected to take the stand as the final witness.