Ivanka Trump's Appeal to Delay Testifying in New York Civil Fraud Trial Rejected After She Claimed It Was in the Middle of a 'School Week'

Ivanka Trump's appeal to delay testifying next week in the New York civil fraud trial of her father, Donald Trump, was denied on Thursday, November 2, by a state appeals court.

“Ms. Trump, who resides in Florida with her three minor children, will suffer undue hardship if a stay is denied and she is required to testify at trial in New York in the middle of a school week, in a case she has already been dismissed from, before her appeal is heard,” her attorney argued in in the appeal, which was filed on Thursday. However, the motion was denied.