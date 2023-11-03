Ivanka Trump's Appeal to Delay Testifying in New York Civil Fraud Trial Rejected After She Claimed It Was in the Middle of a 'School Week'
Ivanka Trump's appeal to delay testifying next week in the New York civil fraud trial of her father, Donald Trump, was denied on Thursday, November 2, by a state appeals court.
“Ms. Trump, who resides in Florida with her three minor children, will suffer undue hardship if a stay is denied and she is required to testify at trial in New York in the middle of a school week, in a case she has already been dismissed from, before her appeal is heard,” her attorney argued in in the appeal, which was filed on Thursday. However, the motion was denied.
Ivanka is set to testify next week after her father, Donald, 77.
As OK! previously reported, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump testified this week. All three of Donald's eldest children are named as co-defendants in New York Attorney General Letitia James' case, alleging that they tried to inflate their assets in order to get tax benefits and other perks.
According to Donald Trump Jr., he said: "I think it went really well, if we were actually dealing with logic and reason the way business is conducted."
Meanwhile, the former president lashed out after his sons were in court this week.
"So sad to see my sons being PERSECUTED in a political Witch Hunt by this out of control, publicity seeking, New York State Judge, on a case that should have NEVER been brought," he wrote via Truth Social on Thursday, November 2.
"Legal Scholars Scream Disgrace!" he claimed, further alleging that his net worth is "far GREATER" than what was said on the financial statements.
He also continued to call out his former pal Michael Cohen.
"ALSO, their Star Witness admitted on the stand that he LIED, a big story not covered by the press," he stated.
"Banks and Insurance Companies made money, not even a minor default, and there were NO VICTIMS," he continued. "Except for the people getting mugged and murdered on the sidewalks of New York while our Corrupt Attorney General sits on her a-- in Court all day watching the Trump family be abused by a Trump Hating Judge that said a Billion Dollar house is only worth $18,000,000 Million Dollars!!!"