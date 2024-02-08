Jimmy Kimmel Slams Tucker Carlson for Wanting to Interview 'War Criminal' and 'Liar' Vladimir Putin

As OK! previously reported, Carlson announced in early February he would be airing his interview with Putin soon.

"There are risks to conducting an interview like this, obviously, so we thought about it carefully over many months," he shared via social media. Since the day the war in Ukraine began, American media outlets have spoken to scores of people from Ukraine, and they have done scores of interviews with Ukrainian president Zelensky. We ourselves have put in a request for an interview with Zelensky. We hope he accepts, but the interviews he’s already done in the United States are not traditional interviews, they are fawning pep sessions."