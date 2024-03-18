OK Magazine
'His Ratings Are Terrible!': Donald Trump 'Never Thought' 'Lousy' Host Jimmy Kimmel Would Read His Truth Social Post Aloud at the 2024 Oscars

donald trump calls out jimmy kimmel
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 18 2024, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Donald Trump responded to Jimmy Kimmel calling him out at the 2024 Oscars during an interview with Fox News' MediaBuzz, which aired on Sunday, March 17.

At the A-list event, the comedian, 56, read Trump's Truth Social post aloud — something the ex-president, 77, "never expected."

donald trump calls out jimmy kimmel
Source: mega

Jimmy Kimmel weighed on Jimmy Kimmel's hosting skills.

“Every night he hits me, I guess,” Trump said. “His ratings are terrible. He’s not a talented guy. I hear he hits me all the time, so I figured I’d hit him because I thought he was a lousy host."

“I said, ‘This guy’s even dumber than I thought,'” Trump added of incident. “The thing went viral. It’s been all over the world now, and all he had to do is keep his mouth shut.”

As OK! previously reported, Kimmel ended the show by reading aloud Trump's review of the show.

"Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars?" the former reality star wrote on Truth Social. "His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be."

donald trump calls out jimmy kimmel
Source: mega

Jimmy Kimmel read Donald Trump's Truth Social post aloud at the 2024 Oscars.

"Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC 'talent,' George Slopanopoulos," he continued, referring to former White House Communications Director George Stephanopoulos.

"He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger, and more glamorous," Trump claimed. "Also a really bad politically correct show tonight, and for years — disjointed, boring, and very unfair. Why don’t they just give the Oscars to those that deserve them? Maybe that way their audience and TV ratings will come back from the depths. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Kimmel then hit back at Trump.

“Blah, blah, blah, make America great again,” Kimmel replied. “Ok now, see if you can guess which former president just posted that on Truth Social. Anyone? No?”

“Well, thank you President Trump. Thank you for watching, I’m surprised you’re still – isn’t it past your jail time?” the TV star concluded.

donald trump calls out jimmy kimmel
Source: mega

Jimmy Kimmel said executives didn't want him reading the post.

Jimmy Kimmel
Kimmel then revealed he wasn't going to recite the post to the crowd, as executives didn't think it was a good idea.

“They’re like, ‘You’ve got a little bit of time’ and I was like, ‘I’m reading the Trump tweet,’ and they’re like, ‘No, no, don’t read that,'" Kimmel said while laughing but did not reveal who didn't want him to bring up Trump in the first place. "[I was like] ‘Yes I am.'"

The two constantly feud with one another, and Kimmel recently trolled Trump for calling himself "Honest Don" in a rant about President Joe Biden on Truth Social.

donald trump calls out jimmy kimmel
Source: mega

Donald Trump said he was surprised the post was shared with the audience.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

“He’s giving himself nicknames now,” mocked Kimmel.

“Is there anything sadder than giving yourself a nickname at 1.30 am? On the toilet, going ‘Honest Don,’ that’s going to be…” he continued of the late-night rant. “'Honest’ is Abe Lincoln’s nickname. Even the nickname ‘Honest’ is stolen."

