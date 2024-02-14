Jimmy Kimmel Makes Fun of Donald Trump's Latest 'Scare' Tactic: Watch
Who is "they" and what do "they" plan on changing the name of Pennsylvania to?!
On the Tuesday, February 13, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, talk show host Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at Donald Trump’s recent absurd claim that Pennsylvania would no longer be a state if he lost the 2024 presidential election.
"Trump has been making the rounds trying to scare voters into passing him," Kimmel explained during a late night monologue. "He gave a speech to members of the NRA in Harrisburg over the weekend where he gave them a very weird reason why he is needed back in the White House."
Kimmel was referring to a strange statement Trump made as the keynote speaker at NRA Presidential Forum, part of the NRA's Great American Outdoor Show, in Harrisburg, Pa., on Friday night, February 9.
"We have to win in November or we’re not gonna have Pennsylvania. They’ll change the name — they’re gonna change the name of Pennsylvania," Trump oddly declared, though Kimmel admitted to viewers that the former president’s theory “sounds a little far-fetched."
"Joe Biden is from Pennsylvania. Why he would change the name of his home state is unclear. But just because something is completely made up doesn’t mean it isn’t worth fighting for," the famed comedian quipped before playing a fake campaign advertisement about saving the state.
Trump frequently finds himself at the center of Kimmel's late-night trolling.
On Wednesday, January 31, the 56-year-old made fun of Trump's reported insecurity toward Taylor Swift's global popularity after the controversial Republican insisted his supporters were more devoted to him than the "Love Story" singer's worldwide fanbase is to the 14-time Grammy winner.
"If Taylor Swift told her fans to storm the Capitol on January 6th? They would have succeeded; they would be running the country right now. They would not have stopped," Kimmel joked.
"And why is he even thinking like this? He is not running against Taylor Swift," the upcoming 2024 Oscars host asked, as he threw another hilarious punch at the former president. "If Donald Trump held a rally at SoFi Stadium here in L.A., they would still have enough empty seats to also hold a Taylor Swift concert that night."
"Taylor Swift is so popular, people want to watch her watching a football game," Kimmel noted of Swift, who is dating three-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce.
"The truth is, you’re not even the most popular Donald. That’s still a cartoon duck with a speech impediment and no pants on," the dad-of-four trolled in reference to the animated Disney character.