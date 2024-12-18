Jinger Duggar Reveals She Rushed Daughter Evangeline, 4, to the Emergency Room After 'Really Scary' Health Issue
Jinger Duggar Vuolo and husband Jeremy Vuolo shared details on their youngest daughter's terrifying health scare on the latest episode of "The Jinger and Jeremy Podcast."
The pair — who also share 6-year-old daughter Felicity — explained they were forced to rush Evangeline, 4, to the emergency room after they heard her coughing and struggling to breathe while on a recent trip to Texas.
"Those things happen and you have to take the curveballs as they come. Thankfully, she was OK," Jinger revealed. "She just had a little episode of something, where a doctor even thought maybe she had inhaled something and aspirated a piece of food and it might have been lodged in there. By the time she got a steroid and all, she was breathing well again."
The incident began when Jeremy heard her making noises that "sounded almost like a Croup cough" in her bedroom. When he went to check on her, the little girl was "hunched over" and "struggling to breathe."
"That was just a really scary feeling, just having her breathing not being well," Jinger noted. "I think with that we weren’t sure if it was asthma ... because you had asthma as a kid."
Thankfully, Evangeline appeared stable once they got to the hospital and doctors began running tests on the 4-year-old — but Jeremy still kept an eye on her for warning signs.
"She wasn’t turning blue; that’s the thing I was looking for, too, and the thing that’s scary about asthma is your breathing starts to get constricted so it becomes less and less and that can happen quickly," he added.
Jinger added that the whole situation "really caught us off guard" because Evangeline hadn't been sick "at all" before the incident. She explained her daughter had "the best day" with no signs of a cold or anything unusual.
"We were really thankful that she was able to do well," the Counting On star, 30, continued. "They just gave her a steroid and said if it was Croup, maybe it would help. Whatever they gave her, it helped her so much and we still don’t know exactly what it was."
This health update comes two months after the happy couple announced they are expecting their third child together.
"We planned to get family pictures to announce the pregnancy and thought that would be the best time to let our girls know about their new sibling on the way," Jinger gushed to People. "We got Felicity and Evangeline each a denim jacket with the words, 'BIG SIS' on the back."