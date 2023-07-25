Jinger Duggar's Husband Jeremy Vuolo Mocked After Revealing Awkward Array of 'Spontaneous Gifts' From Wife: 'Bad Breath Starter Kit'
Jinger Duggar's husband Jeremy Vuolo didn't get the message! Fans ruthlessly dragged the former TLC star after he posted an awkward series of presents he'd received from the 19 Kids and Counting alum.
"A few spontaneous gifts from my beautiful wife..." he captioned a picture shared to his Instagram Story earlier this week featuring toothpaste, mint-flavored mouth wash, dental floss and multiple packs of matches. "She knows the way to my heart," he added, followed by heart eyes and kissing emojis.
Fans quickly took to social media to poke fun at the former soccer player for seemingly being blind to the message his wife was trying to send him.
"Jerm your wife is telling you that your breath stinks," one Redditor wrote next to the re-shared image.
"Well, that is one of the less subtle things I have seen lately," another person penned in the comments section, while a second replied, "Bad breath starter kit."
"This is so embarrassing that he posted this. Nobody gives toiletries as a random gift unless you have bad hygiene. Also are those matches for when he takes a dump?" a third critic pointed out. Meanwhile, a fourth lamented, "Noooooo, is this for real??? If so, HOW EMBARRASSING WHY WOULD YOU POST THIS 😩😩😩"
Some users declared there was no way this could be real and not some sort of an inside joke between the married couple, but others guessed at other possibilities as to why the reality television personality might have posted the series of name-brand products that included Colgate, Listerine and Glide Pro Health.
"The only reason I can think of to post this is they are getting paid by these companies for product placement, and then were too stupid to think of any better way to include them in their social media," a Redditor explained. "Otherwise the dude just embarrassed himself epically because his wife is wilting from his mouthly emanations."