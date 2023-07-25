Jinger Duggar's Husband Jeremy Vuolo Mocked After Revealing Awkward Array of 'Spontaneous Gifts' From Wife: 'Bad Breath Starter Kit'

Jinger Duggar's husband Jeremy Vuolo didn't get the message! Fans ruthlessly dragged the former TLC star after he posted an awkward series of presents he'd received from the 19 Kids and Counting alum.

"A few spontaneous gifts from my beautiful wife..." he captioned a picture shared to his Instagram Story earlier this week featuring toothpaste, mint-flavored mouth wash, dental floss and multiple packs of matches. "She knows the way to my heart," he added, followed by heart eyes and kissing emojis.