Duggar Rulebreaker: Jinger Shows Off Toned Bare Legs in Tiny Shorts While Out With Daughters
Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) paid no mind to her family's strict dress code while running errands. The Counting On alum was spotted spending time with her husband, Jeremy, and their two daughters — Felicity, 4, and Evie, 2 — while rocking a pair of short-shorts this past weekend.
The mom-of-two sported a casual look in a black t-shirt, camo-print shorts that cut off at her upper thighs and a pair of beige sneakers. She accessorized the look with a black cap that had the words "Los Angeles" emblazoned on the front.
In one of the candid snapshots published on Sunday, June 4, Jinger was seen holding Felicity's hand while talking on the phone.
A second photo showed the 29-year-old holding several bags of Chik-fil-A as she made her way back to their car.
Later, Jeremy and Felicity enjoyed some cute daddy-daughter time as he taught her how to properly hold a golf club while inside of an L.A. sports store.
This is far from the first time Jinger has abandoned her notoriously conservative family's modest rules, often opting for shorts, tank tops, form-fitting dresses and pants, opposed to the long, flowy skirts and dresses the girls in the family were made to wear during her childhood.
In her new book, Becoming Free Indeed, Jinger revealed it was her sister Jessa's husband, Ben Seewald, and his family who first inspired her to consider wearing pants.
- Not So Happy Mother's Day: Michelle Duggar Slammed Over Controversial Parenting Decisions: 'Not All of Her Daughters Love Her'
- Jinger Duggar Cancels Q&A With Husband Jeremy Vuolo After Sparking Breakup Rumors
- Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar 'Embarrassed' By Daughter Jinger's Shocking Confessions About 'Cult-Like' Upbringing In Tell-All Memoir
"The Seewalds made an impression on me, specifically because they didn't dress the same way I did," she wrote in the tell-all tome. "The women wore pants. They listened to music I didn't."
"Ben and his siblings were homeschooled like we were, but they were part of homeschooled co-ops. The girls worked outside the home," she continued. "So much of their lifestyle and decisions didn't line up with how I thought Christians ought to live."
Jinger also opened up on her religious upbringing and being "crippled" by fear and anxiety as a teenager due to parents Jim Bob and Michelle's strict beliefs.
However, the Duggar family patriarch and matriarch weren't pleased with their daughter's tell-all, with a source spilling that they were left feeling "embarrassed" by some of Jinger's revelations.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Sun reported the picture of Jinger's outfit.