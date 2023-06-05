Duggar Rulebreaker: Jinger Shows Off Toned Bare Legs in Tiny Shorts While Out With Daughters

Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) paid no mind to her family's strict dress code while running errands. The Counting On alum was spotted spending time with her husband, Jeremy, and their two daughters — Felicity, 4, and Evie, 2 — while rocking a pair of short-shorts this past weekend.

The mom-of-two sported a casual look in a black t-shirt, camo-print shorts that cut off at her upper thighs and a pair of beige sneakers. She accessorized the look with a black cap that had the words "Los Angeles" emblazoned on the front.