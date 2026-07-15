Jodie Sweetin and John Stamos 'Connected in a Lot of Ways' Over Their Shared Sobriety Journeys: 'We Have Been There to Celebrate Each Other'

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Full House star Jodie Sweetin, 44, revealed how she and former costar John Stamos, 62, have supported one another in their journeys toward sobriety. Sweetin opened up while speaking to Dory Jackson on the Wednesday, July 15, episode of "The Dory Jackson Interview" series. The actors have each been very candid about getting sober from alcohol: Sweetin has been sober since 2011 and Stamos since 2015. "John and I really, really connected in a lot of ways over that," Sweetin said. "He presented me with an award several years back, for some of the work that I'd done. You know, we have been there to celebrate each other's big successes and milestones."

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Source: MEGA Jodie Sweetin and John Stamos starred alongside one another in 'Full House.'

Sweetin and Stamos spent eight years starring alongside one another on the hit family sitcom as Stephanie Tanner and uncle Jesse Katsopolis, respectively. "I am so glad that I got to be an example of attraction rather than promotion, which is a big principle in recovery," she explained. "Which is like, 'Don't beat people over the head. Just be the result of all of your work. And chances are, people who are looking will find you.'" Stamos checked into a rehabilitation center more than a decade ago after he was arrested for a misdemeanor DUI in Beverly Hills, Calif. Sweetin had several bouts of sobriety and relapses in her 20s before staying sober for good 15 years ago.

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How Did Jodie Sweetin Get Sober?

Source: MEGA Jodie Sweetin drank for the first time at Candace Cameron Bure's wedding.

"It's been such a journey, the work I did in 12-step programs, the work I did in outside programs and therapy, and also just kind of growing up and perspective and all of those things," Sweetin spilled. "You get the opportunity to become a different person. And once you start actually liking that person, it becomes really hard to go back and continue destructive behavior." Sweetin had her first drink at just 14 years old while she was attending costar Candace Cameron Bure's wedding in 1996. She began regularly partying by the time she was 15 or 16. "You kind of go like, 'Oh, wait, hold on, I want to take care of this little person inside here and, you know, see what they're capable of,'" Sweetin recalled. "And I've been really fortunate to be able to do that. And I've definitely fallen flat on my face along the way and learned hard lessons, but who hasn't? I don't know anyone who has gotten through this life unscathed."

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Did Jodie Sweetin Take a Break From Acting?

Source: MEGA Jodie Sweetin took a break from acting amid her sobriety.

"I think people like me use drugs and alcohol to not be attached to who they are," she continued. "And so, to be like, 'No, no, no, I like me, I don't need anything, I'm good,' is very freeing." Sweetin more or less retired from acting before the Full House reboot, Fuller House, kickstarted in 2016. During her break, she began working a "normal job" at a rehab clinic and continues to help others with their sobriety. "I had originally gone into working in treatment after I got sober," Sweetin reflected. "And really, part of me had always wanted to go into psychology, be a therapist even, you know, before I went through any of my stuff, I just always found human behavior and people fascinating and wanting to help them help themselves through stuff."

Source: MEGA Jodie Sweetin called acting her 'first love.'