Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn Spotted Chatting With Several Blonde Women at Cannes Film Festival as Pop Star Spends Time With Boyfriend Travis Kelce in Italy

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

May 17 2024, Published 1:09 p.m. ET

Seems like Joe Alwyn has a type!

On Thursday, May 16, Taylor Swift’s former flame was spotted talking to multiple blonde women while at the Golden Globes party, which took place in the Carlton Hotel in Cannes, France.

taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's split was announced in April 2023.

The 33-year-old was dressed in black pants, a black T-shirt and a white vest as he mingled around the bash.

The pop star’s ex arrived in the south of France earlier that day as his upcoming film Kinds of Kindness is set to premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on Friday, May 17. The movie also stars Swift’s close pal Emma Stone.

The Conversations With Friends actor’s flirty outing marked his first public appearance since the release of Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which is rumored to feature songs about Alwyn.

The British native and the Grammy winner began dating in 2016 after meeting at the Met Gala. The couple’s six-year relationship was largely kept out of the public eye before it was revealed they called it quits in April 2023.

joe alwyn
Source: MEGA

Joe Alwyn stars in 'Kinds of Kindness' with Emma Stone.

As OK! previously reported, while Alwyn seemingly lived it up on the French coastline, the “Cruel Summer” singer and her new boyfriend, Travis Kelce, enjoyed their stay in Lake Como, Italy, after Swift wrapped up her Paris Eras Tour shows.

On Monday night, May 13, the lovebirds were spotted spending quality time together at the upscale resort area.

The pair were seen enjoying a romantic stroll through the picturesque location before sitting down for an intimate candlelit dinner date in the gardens of the Grand Hotel Tremezzo.

One image showed the 34-year-olds looking lovingly into each other’s eyes across the small table.

taylor trav
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce debuted their relationship in September 2023.

"No one noticed Taylor’s presence on Lake Como," a source said of the visit. "They walked in the night and had romantic candlelit dinners. They seem in love and happy."

The trip came just one day after Kelce was spotted at Swift’s final Paris concert alongside pals Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper.

On the Wednesday, May 15, episode of the “New Heights” podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end gushed over spending time with the duo — who were first romantically linked in October 2023.

Kelce said he had a “blast” dancing alongside the couple throughout the night.

taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were recently spotted on a date in Italy.

Kelce said the actor, 49, and the supermodel, 29, are an “amazing” duo before recalling a moment when his mama bonded with Cooper’s mom.

“He was opening a restaurant … and they were doing a fun event. Mom pulled up and so did Bradley’s mom,” Kelce said of the Silver Linings Playbook lead.

Source: OK!
The podcaster then raved about Swift’s “unbelievable” performance at the La Défense Arena.

“Her new rendition of the Eras Tour, I suggest everybody go see it. It has her new Tortured Poets Department, a handful of those songs in the new show, which means there’s a new segment, new lights, new dancing and everything,” he explained. “I enjoyed every bit of it.”

TMZ reported on Alwyn's attendance at the party.

