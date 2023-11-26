Taylor Swift Feels 'More Free' With Travis Kelce After Her Ex Joe Alwyn Kept Their Relationship Under Wraps
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce aren't afraid to flaunt their love — something she wasn't able to do when the pop star, 33, was dating Joe Alwyn for six years.
“With Taylor’s ex Joe [Alwyn], she was so private,” a source revealed. “They’d never go outside and walk around together. They just stayed at her Nashville compound or her Rhode Island house. With Travis, she’s more free and able to share her full life and she loves it.”
Fortunately, the football star, 34, can handle being in the spotlight and dealing with the attention.
“He’s used to fans going crazy in football, so it’s not such a shock,” explained the source. “Taylor knows it’s a lot for anyone to handle, but Travis learned to manage it over the years with NFL fans and not let it affect him.”
The two, who sparked romance rumors in September, have made headlines for their relationship, and it seems like they are going to go the distance, especially when Kelce came to Buenos Aires, Argentina, for her Eras Tour concert.
“They love to talk for hours, just the two of them,” another source noted. “Taylor tells friends Travis is sweet and smart, and she can’t get enough of him.”
“Taylor and Travis know the next few months will be a whirlwind,” added the source. “They can’t wait to get a break so they can run off to a beach together and cut themselves off from the rest of the world, at least for a little while.”
As OK! previously reported, Kelce got candid about his new relationship, admitting that he doesn't mind all eyes being on him.
"I’ve never dealt with it,” he told WSJ. Magazine of Taylor's level of fame. “But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it .... The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange.”
- Travis Kelce Is 'Different' From Anybody Taylor Swift Has 'Dated Before': 'She Is Falling for Him'
- Travis Kelce 'Not Intimidated' by Taylor Swift's Fame as Romance Heats Up: 'He Checks All the Boxes'
- Taylor Swift 'Wants to Show Fans How Happy She Is' With Travis Kelce After Keeping Joe Alwyn Relationship 'Under the Radar'
The Kansas City Chiefs star also revealed why he connected with the singer in the first place.
“Everybody knows I’m a family guy,” he said. “Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Us Weekly spoke to the source.