Bombshell Texts Revealed: Former Trump Staffer Claims Ex-Prez's 2020 Campaign 'Settled Multiple Suits' Associated With Gender Discrimination and Sexual Harassment
It looks like paying off Stormy Daniels may not have been the only shady business Donald Trump’s campaign was involved in!
According to texts from former Trump staffer A.J. Delgado’s ongoing discrimination lawsuit against the current run for the White House, the 78-year-old’s 2020 campaign apparently settled lawsuits related to gender discrimination and sexual harassment.
In the ex-employee’s lawsuit, she claims she was r---- by Trump advisor Jason Miller. The legal paperwork filed on Thursday, July 4, revealed the thread of texts Delgado claims are between herself and Jenna Ellis, another former Trump staffer.
“Jenna, [between] us, do you know of anyone who complained of gender discrimination, pregnancy discrimination, or sexual harassment in the 2020 campaign? Do you know if the 2020 campaign settled any lawsuits regarding such?” Delgado said to Ellis, according to The New Republic.
“Yes. Off record — Boris. The campaign settled multiple suits,” Ellis allegedly replied, seemingly referring to Boris Epshteyn, a high-level adviser to Trump’s 2020 campaign and current pal. “Have your investigator subpoena Michael Glassner.”
“I will of course tell you the truth. We may not agree on everything, but I will support you,” Ellis apparently continued.
In other statements as part of the lawsuit, Delgado also claimed Trump’s 2016 campaign would use middlemen to provide hush money payments to keep the public from learning about discrimination settlements.
"In other words, the payment would be routed through a middleman to hide the fact that the Campaign had settled from the public and the FEC," she told the court. "I thus have direct, personal experience with the Defendant-Campaign hiding settlement payments to women, routing them through a 'middleman law firm,' which to the public would only appear as payments' for legal services.'"
As OK! previously reported, Trump was recently convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records for hush money payments to Daniels during the 2016 election.
Following the conviction, Daniels’ husband, Barrett Blade, shared his thoughts on the trial and how his wife feels "vindicated."
- Joe Biden Still Made Huge Gaffes in Recent Interview Despite White House Pre-Approving Questions, Radio Host Reveals
- 'Another Disaster': President Joe Biden Blasted for Mistakenly Saying He'll Beat Donald Trump 'Again in 2020'
- 'This Is Sick': Megyn Kelly Slams Jill Biden for 'Lashing Out' at Those Who Want Joe to End His Campaign
"Stormy‘s testimony during the trial wasn’t about her seeking justice for herself," Blade said during an interview with CNN. "She was standing up for herself early on and saying what was right, but this whole hush money trial has really … it’s not her story."
Blade expressed his gratitude for the jury's decision.
"Of course, we support that either way; if they saw it differently, we would have supported either way," he continued. "But I think it does help with the fact that she feels, you know, a little vindicated that, you know, she was telling the truth."
As for how Daniels felt after the conviction, Blade noted, "She’s still pretty stoic.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I think she’s really… it’s a big weight off her shoulders at this point. But... I think it brings another weight upon her shoulders of what happens next? What is the next wave of… lack of a better word… c--- that’s going to happen?" he added.