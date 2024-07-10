'Holding for Applause or Brain Fart?': Donald Trump Mocked for Freezing Up During Florida Rally
Former President Donald Trump was ridiculed online for freezing up for a prolonged period during his recent campaign rally in Florida.
Several of Trump's loudest critics compared his "lost expression" to President Joe Biden during the recent 2024 presidential debate.
TikToker and adamant young Biden supporter Harry Sisson shared a clip of Trump's rally on X, formerly known as Twitter, in a post that read, "OMG! Donald Trump just FROZE on stage in the middle of his speech ... He just stops speaking for a solid 10 seconds. Trump is clearly unfit to serve!!!"
The comments section of his post was flooded with people arguing whether the former president had an extended mental lapse or was simply holding for a moment between his statements to let the audience applaud him.
One user wrote, "They keep calling Biden a walking corpse, but Trump's an even bigger walking corpse who also happens to be the embodiment of pure evil."
Another commented, "Holding for applause or brain fart? You decide."
The momentary lapse came amid Trump's first public outing in several days following his victory over Biden during the 2024 presidential debate on CNN.
Throughout the live event, Biden faced heavy criticism for slurring his words and rambling on incoherently. Trump won nearly every poll following the debate, even though he was also ridiculed for reportedly lying over 60 times during the 90-minute televised event.
The RNC has made Biden's mental capabilities one of the guiding pillars of their attacks on the Democrats, calling the president unfit for office and a threat to the country as a whole.
Several high-profile Democrats have joined in on the conversation, calling for the 81-year-old commander-in-chief to drop out of the race but also calling Trump a threat to democracy.
Trump has had his fair share of blunders throughout this election cycle.
During a recent speech, the ex-prez couldn't string a sentence together when he said, “We’re a nation that just recently heard that Saudi Arabia and Russia will re-feh-ur ah [sic]."
During his rally in National Harbor, Maryland, he accidentally claimed that Biden would win the presidency in 2024.
Former Trump aide Alyssa Farah Griffin sounded off on the ex-president's recent mix-ups, stating that he's become less "sharp" since he was first elected.
“You saw Donald Trump firsthand when he was, albeit four years or several years younger, at least. How much does he miss or mix up facts and the like?” CNN’s John Berman asked the TV personality.
“I have said this before, he is not as sharp as he was in 2016 and not even as sharp as he was in 2020,” Griffin replied, adding that Trump “is not the strongest fighter that Republicans could have right now" and it's "remarkable how much voters don't see [his] age as also an issue because he is only 3.5 years younger than President Joe Biden."