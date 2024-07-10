'Holding for Applause or Brain Fart?': Donald Trump Mocked for Freezing Up During Florida Rally

TikToker and adamant young Biden supporter Harry Sisson shared a clip of Trump's rally on X, formerly known as Twitter, in a post that read, "OMG! Donald Trump just FROZE on stage in the middle of his speech ... He just stops speaking for a solid 10 seconds. Trump is clearly unfit to serve!!!"

The comments section of his post was flooded with people arguing whether the former president had an extended mental lapse or was simply holding for a moment between his statements to let the audience applaud him.

One user wrote, "They keep calling Biden a walking corpse, but Trump's an even bigger walking corpse who also happens to be the embodiment of pure evil."

Another commented, "Holding for applause or brain fart? You decide."