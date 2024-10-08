Kamala Harris Slams Donald Trump After Book Claims He 'Secretly Sent' Vladimir Putin Covid Tests for 'Personal Use': 'They Are Manipulating Him'
Kamala Harris slammed Donald Trump after a new book claimed he maintained contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin after he lost the 2020 election.
War author Bob Woodward wrote that a former Trump aide said "there have been multiple phone calls between Trump and Putin, maybe as many as seven in the period since Trump left the White House in 2021."
Woodward also said he "secretly sent Putin a bunch of Abbott Point of Care Covid test machines for his personal use."
Following the allegations, Vice President Harris sat down with Howard Stern and accused Trump of cozying up to Putin because he has a "desire to be a dictator."
"He admires strongmen and he gets played by them because he thinks that they’re his friends and they are manipulating him full time and manipulating him by flattery and with favor," she said. "This guy who is president of the United States is sending them to Russia?"
Harris called the report a "stark example of who Donald Trump is, that he secretly sent Covid test kits for the personal use of Putin, of Russia, an adversary to the United States."
"Look, I grew up in the neighborhood, some would say you’re getting punked if you stand in favor of somebody who is an adversary over your friends on principles that we all agree on," she added.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
However, Trump's running mate J.D. Vance had a completely different opinion on the rumors. The Hillbilly Elegy author called Woodward a "hack" before suggesting there was nothing suspicious about the former president potentially communicating with Putin.
"Even if it’s true, look, is there something wrong with speaking to world leaders? No. Is there anything wrong with engaging in diplomacy?" he asked. "Kamala Harris’s approach has been to hide in a basement, hide from the American people and hide from world leaders. And you know what that’s gotten us? We are on the verge of World War III. It’s a disgrace and it’s a complete failure of a foreign policy."
As OK! previously reported, Trump's communications director Steven Cheung said Woodward's claims about Trump and Putin's communications were untrue.
"None of these made up stories by Bob Woodward are true and are the work of a truly demented and deranged man who suffers from a debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome," the statement read.