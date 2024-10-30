'Oompa Loompa Face': Donald Trump Ridiculed for His 'Deep-Fried' Botched Make-Up Job at Recent Pennsylvania Rally
Former President Donald Trump was relentlessly mocked on social media for showing up to a rally in Pennsylvania with his face several shades darker than it was a day or two ago.
Florida Senator Marco Rubio joined the Republican nominee for president on the stage when Trump shocked everyone by walking up with a dark red face contrasting with his pale white ears and hands.
Whether it was a botched make-up job or a very bad tanner applied to his face, several vocal critics took the opportunity to poke fun at the ex-president for looking like a "wet red brick."
Journalist Aaron Rupar shared an image from the rally on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote: "Look. At. Trump's Face. This is from his rally last night. My god."
The post was viewed and shared over 200,000 times on the platform, with several users sharing their humorous comparisons, including a "deep-friend red pepper," a shriveled-up fish from Spongebob Squarepants and the oompa loompas from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.
One user shared Rupar's post and wrote: "Umm... it's like Kabuki theatre with the bronzer. The Oompa Loompa face is real."
Another person commented: "How many shades does he need to go before we start having a serious conversation about Trump's face being racially insensitive? He's teetering on blackface right now."
Trump held his rally in a Hispanic-majority town of Allentown in eastern Pennsylvania after a comedian made racist jokes about Latinos, including calling Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage" at his controversial Madison Square Garden rally.
Hispanic groups on both sides of the aisle called the racist jokes made at the New York rally "derogatory," "offensive" and "disrespectful."
As OK! previously reported, the Republican nominee has tried to distance himself from the comedian but has yet to condemn the jokes made at his rally. However, he did seize on comments President Joe Biden made on Tuesday, criticizing the remarks, calling Trump supporters "garbage."
During Trump's rally in Pennsylvania, he recalled Hillary Clinton's controversial "basket of deplorables" line in 2016 and told the crowd: "She said 'deplorable.' That didn't work out."
Trump touted his support from Latinos, including an endorsement from Puerto Rico's "Shadow Senator" Zoraida Buxo, who advocates for statehood for the territory.
He told his audience: "Nobody loves our Latino community and our Puerto Rican community more than I do."
Trump received his largest applause of the evening when he said, if elected, he would carry out mass deportations of people in the U.S. illegally beginning on the first day of his administration.