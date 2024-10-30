'Oompa Loompa Face': Donald Trump Ridiculed for His 'Deep-Fried' Botched Make-Up Job at Recent Pennsylvania Rally

Whether it was a botched make-up job or a very bad tanner applied to his face, several vocal critics took the opportunity to poke fun at the ex-president for looking like a "wet red brick."

Journalist Aaron Rupar shared an image from the rally on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote: "Look. At. Trump's Face. This is from his rally last night. My god."

The post was viewed and shared over 200,000 times on the platform, with several users sharing their humorous comparisons, including a "deep-friend red pepper," a shriveled-up fish from Spongebob Squarepants and the oompa loompas from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

One user shared Rupar's post and wrote: "Umm... it's like Kabuki theatre with the bronzer. The Oompa Loompa face is real."

Another person commented: "How many shades does he need to go before we start having a serious conversation about Trump's face being racially insensitive? He's teetering on blackface right now."