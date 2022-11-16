Michelle Obama Refrains From Endorsing President Joe Biden's 2022 Presidency

Former First Lady Michelle Obama sang President Joe Biden's praises during a recent interview — but stopped short when it came to whether she would endorse him for another White House run.

After gushing that the 79-year-old is "doing a great job," Obama, 58, was asked during an ABC News special that aired Sunday, November 13, if she hoped he would run again, to which she awkwardly replied, "You know, I, I – I will have to see."