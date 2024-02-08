Joe Biden Claims German Leader Who Died in 2017 Attended 2021 Meeting in President's Latest Blunder
Another day, another mistake from the president.
President Joe Biden claimed he spoke with Helmut Kohl — four years after the former German chancellor died.
"[When] I first got elected president, I went to a G7 meeting with seven heads of state in Europe and I sat down and said, 'America’s back.' And president of France looked at me and said, ‘For how long?' And I never thought of it this way. And then Helmut Kohl of Germany looked at me and said, 'What would you say Mr. President if you picked up the London Times tomorrow morning and learned there’s 1,000 broken down the doors of the British parliament, killed some [inaudible] on the way in to deny the next prime minister to take office. And you think, what would we think?'" Biden, 81, said at several fundraisers in New York on Wednesday, February 7.
Biden meant to say Chancellor Angela Merkel instead of Kohl.
At another fundraiser, he said, "It’s interesting to hear about the first meeting I attended as president of the United States, it was in Great Britain. I showed up… and I sat down and said, 'America’s back' and Macron looked at me and said, 'For how long? How long?' Not a joke."
He continued, "And with that [inaudible] Helmut Kohl said, 'Joe what would you think if you picked up the phone and picked up the paper tomorrow and learned in the London Times on the front page that 1,000 people stormed the parliament, broke down the doors of the House of Commons, and killed 2 bobbies in the process and trying to stop the election of a prime minister?' I thought about that. And I mean this sincerely, think about it. What would you think if another country, not nearly as powerful as us…"
This is hardly the first time Biden has slipped up during his speeches.
As OK! previously reported, he confused French President Emmanuel Macron with the former French leader François Mitterrand, who died in 1996, while talking to a crowd in Las Vegas.
“It was in the south of England. And I sat down and I said, ‘America is back,’ and Mitterrand from Germany, I mean from France, looked at me and said – said, ‘you know what — why — how long you back for?’” Biden said, referring to the conversation at the G7 summit in which NATO heads chatted about the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack.
“And I looked at him, and the — and the chancellor of Germany said, ‘What would you say Mr. President, if you picked up the paper tomorrow in the London Times and the London Times said, ‘A thousand people break through the House of Commons, break down the doors, two Bobbies are killed in order to stop the election of a prime minister. What would you say?’" he continued. “I never thought about it from that perspective. What would we say if that happened in another democracy around the world?”
Voters are concerned about Biden's age ahead of the 2024 election, but his VP, Kamala Harris, made it clear he's not going anywhere.
"The age thing, voters are concerned. According to almost every poll, that is an issue. And I was curious to get your take on this – four years ago, I think it was a rally in Detroit, and then-candidate Biden was at a rally with you, Cory Booker and Gretchen Whitmer…He says, ‘Look, I view myself as a bridge, not as anything else. There's an entire generation of leaders you saw stand behind me. They are the future of the country.’ And I wondered, when you heard that, if you thought that was a four-year bridge or an eight-year bridge?” Katie Couric, 67, asked Harris during her podcast, which released on Wednesday, January 24.
“I want to get to the heart of what I think you're raising, which you have said is his age. So let's talk about that. I spend a lot of time with Joe Biden, be it in the Oval Office or the Situation Room. And I can tell you, this is someone who is tireless in terms of working on behalf of the American people…And it is because of all of that that we have been able to pass transformational work, bipartisan work. When we've been able to do it, a large part of it is because Joe Biden – I've watched him – sits in that Oval Office with the leaders on the two sides and helps people figure out that compromise is actually a good thing and solutions are a good thing. I've been in the Oval Office when heads of state from around the world, in particular our allies, call up Joe Biden and ask for his advice, and he gives it," the politician said.