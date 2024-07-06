OK Magazine
Joe Biden Won't Feel Guilty About Running for Reelection Even If Rival Donald Trump Wins: 'As Long as I Gave It My All'

Composite photos of Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 6 2024

Looks like Joe Biden will be staying in the race — even if it means the Democrats lose.

In a new interview with ABC News host George Stephanopoulos, the 81-year-old commander-in-chief expressed how he would not feel guilty about staying in the race even if rival Donald Trump wins in November.

joe biden wont guilty reelection donald trump wins gave it my all
Source: ABC

Joe Biden is the 46th president.

"Mr. President, I've never seen a president with 36% approval get re-elected," the reporter began after the country's concern about Biden's alleged "cognitive decline" and ability to do his job.

“Well, I don’t believe that’s my approval rate,” Biden responded. “That’s not what our polls show.”

Stephanopoulos followed up, “And if you stay in and Trump is elected, and everything you’re warning about comes to pass, how will you feel in January?”

“I’ll feel, as long as I gave it my all, and I did as good a job as I know I can do, that’s what this is about,” Biden claimed.

joe biden wont guilty reelection donald trump wins gave it my all
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden had a 'disastrous' performance during the recent presidential debate.

Concerns over Biden’s mental abilities grew exponentially after his disastrous debate performance. However, the father-of-four continued to defend his fitness for the position.

"Look, George. Think of it this way. You've heard me say this before. I think the United States and the world is at an inflection point. When the things that happen the next several years are going to determine what the next six, seven decades look like, and who's going to be able to hold NATO together like me? Who's going to be able to be in a position where I'm able to keep the Pacific Basin in a position where we're at least checkmating China now? Who's going to do that? Who has that reach?" he ranted.

joe biden wont guilty reelection donald trump wins gave it my all
Source: ABC

Joe Biden has caused concern for his metal abilities following the debate.

As OK! previously reported, elsewhere in the sit-down, Stephanopoulos pushed Biden on whether he thinks his health has declined since his presidential term started.

Are you the same man today that you were when you took office three-and-a-half years ago?” the journalist queried.

joe biden wont guilty reelection donald trump wins gave it my all
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is Joe Biden's opponent for the 2024 presidential election.

“In terms of successes, yes,” Biden insisted. “I also was the guy who put together a peace plan for the Middle East that may be coming into fruition. I was also the guy that expanded NATO. I was also the guy that grew the economy. All the individual things that were done were ideas I had or I fulfilled, I moved on.”

“But what has all that work over the last three-and-a-half years cost you physically, mentally, emotionally?” Stephanopoulos added.

Source: OK!

“Well, I just think it cost me a really bad night. Bad run. But, you know, I — George, I have — I’m optimistic about this country. I don’t think we’re a country of losers, as he [Trump] points out. I don’t think America’s in tough shape. I think America’s on the cusp of breaking through in so many incredible opportunities,” Biden replied.

