Joe Biden Won't Feel Guilty About Running for Reelection Even If Rival Donald Trump Wins: 'As Long as I Gave It My All'

Concerns over Biden’s mental abilities grew exponentially after his disastrous debate performance. However, the father-of-four continued to defend his fitness for the position.

"Look, George. Think of it this way. You've heard me say this before. I think the United States and the world is at an inflection point. When the things that happen the next several years are going to determine what the next six, seven decades look like, and who's going to be able to hold NATO together like me? Who's going to be able to be in a position where I'm able to keep the Pacific Basin in a position where we're at least checkmating China now? Who's going to do that? Who has that reach?" he ranted.