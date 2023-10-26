'You Want to Make a Speech?': Joe Biden Pokes Fun at Reporter After Answering Several of His Questions During Joint Press Conference

USA Today White House correspondent Joey Garrison was the first reporter to ask a question, and Biden playfully teased him for trying to ask multiple questions.

Garrison initially asked about the escalating conflict in the Middle East, specifically questioning whether Americans should be concerned about the war between Israel and Hamas spreading to a larger regional conflict.

Biden answered, "We have had troops in the region since 9/11 to go after ISIS and prevent its reasser-reemergence in — in both — anyway, in the region — having nothing to do with Israel at all."

"My warning to the Ayatollah was that if they continue to move against those troops, we will respond, and he should be prepared. It has nothing to do with Israel," he continued.