'You Want to Make a Speech?': Joe Biden Pokes Fun at Reporter After Answering Several of His Questions During Joint Press Conference
President Joe Biden got into a back-and-forth with a reporter about the Middle East during a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the White House.
USA Today White House correspondent Joey Garrison was the first reporter to ask a question, and Biden playfully teased him for trying to ask multiple questions.
Garrison initially asked about the escalating conflict in the Middle East, specifically questioning whether Americans should be concerned about the war between Israel and Hamas spreading to a larger regional conflict.
Biden answered, "We have had troops in the region since 9/11 to go after ISIS and prevent its reasser-reemergence in — in both — anyway, in the region — having nothing to do with Israel at all."
"My warning to the Ayatollah was that if they continue to move against those troops, we will respond, and he should be prepared. It has nothing to do with Israel," he continued.
After Biden provided his answer, Garrison asked about the White House's conversations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and whether Biden had sought assurances that a ground invasion into Gaza would be postponed until the safe release of hostages, including ten unaccounted-for Americans.
Biden clarified that he did not demand any specific actions from Netanyahu, but rather indicated that if it were possible to evacuate the hostages safely, "it should be done."
The reported chimed in again, "But aren’t these hostages in jeopardy if there is a ground invasion?"
Clearly done with the line of questioning, Biden looked to Garrison and said, "You want to make a speech?" The president's joke garnered laughter from the press pool in attendance.
"Obviously, they’re in jeopardy," Biden answered. "The question is whether or not there’s any way of getting them out. If we can get them out, we should get them out."
As OK! previously reported, Biden recently visited Israel. While expressing empathy for the plight of the Israeli people, he also made a compelling case for providing humanitarian support to both parties involved.
President Biden stated, "Israel has been badly victimized," further emphasizing the need to extend a helping hand to alleviate the suffering endured by the Israeli people and those residing in Gaza.
"We have an opportunity to help those who are suffering in Israel and Gaza," the President stated, underlining the urgency of the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region.
However, the President did not elaborate on specific plans for delivering aid or potential diplomatic efforts.