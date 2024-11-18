or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Joe Biden
OK LogoPolitics

'Did He Just Wave Bye and Disappear?': President Joe Biden Mocked for Wandering Off Into the Amazon Rainforest After Address — Watch

Photo of Joe Biden and an image of him in the Amazon Rainforest
Source: mega;@PopBase/x

Joe Biden is the first U.S. president to ever visit the area.

By:

Nov. 18 2024, Published 11:57 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Social media users couldn't help but laugh at President Joe Biden for the way he wrapped up his climate change address in the Amazon rainforest.

This past weekend, the Democrat became the first president to ever visit the area, but when he finished his speech, he waved to the crowd and seemingly wandered off into the greenery.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, were all thinking the same thing, with one person tweeting, "where is he going 😭😭😭."

"And he was never seen again..." a second individual joked, as a third asked, "Bruh did he just wave bye and disappear into the jungle?"

Biden's mental state has been called into question lately due to his age, which is one of the reasons he was urged to drop out of the 2024 presidential election.

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden mocked wandering off amazon rainforest watch
Source: @PopBase/x

Social media users poked fun at President Joe Biden for seemingly wandering off into the Amazon rainforest after giving an address.

Article continues below advertisement

Kamala Harris, 60, took over his spot in the race but ultimately lost to Donald Trump, 78.

After the loss, the president made a speech to encourage people to keep their head up if they were upset about the outcome.

"I know for some people it's a time for victory, for others, it's a time of loss. Campaigns are contests, the country chooses one or the other. We accept the choice the country made," Biden stated. "I said many times you can't love your country only when you win, you can't love your neighbor only when you agree. To see each other not as adversaries, but as fellow Americans."

MORE ON:
Joe Biden

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden mocked wandering off amazon rainforest watch
Source: @PopBase/x

Biden is the first president to ever visit the area.

Article continues below advertisement

"The road ahead is clear, assuming we sustain it. It's truly historic. We're leaving behind the strongest economy in the world. I know people are still hurting, but things are changing rapidly. Together, we've changed America for the better. Now we have 74 days to finish the term. Let's make every day count," he continued.

"Setbacks are unavoidable but giving up is unforgivable," he insisted. "We all get knocked down, but it's about how quickly we get back up. A defeat does not mean we are defeated. We lost this battle. The America of your dreams is calling you to get back up. We're going to be OK. We need to keep the faith."

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden mocked wandering off amazon rainforest watch
Source: mega

Biden ensured there would a 'smooth' and peaceful transition when Donald Trump takes over the White House.

Prior to Biden's visit to South America, he welcomed Trump to the White House to discuss a peaceful transition of power.

"Looking forward to having a smooth transition," the POTUS told the father-of-five after shaking hands and sitting down by a fireplace. "Can make sure you’re accommodated, give you what you need. Welcome."

"Thank you. Thank you very much," the businessman replied. "Politics is tough, and in many cases not a very nice world, but it is a nice world today and I appreciate very much a transition that is so smooth. It’ll be as smooth as it can get, and I very much appreciate that, Joe."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.