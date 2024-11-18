'Did He Just Wave Bye and Disappear?': President Joe Biden Mocked for Wandering Off Into the Amazon Rainforest After Address — Watch
Social media users couldn't help but laugh at President Joe Biden for the way he wrapped up his climate change address in the Amazon rainforest.
This past weekend, the Democrat became the first president to ever visit the area, but when he finished his speech, he waved to the crowd and seemingly wandered off into the greenery.
Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, were all thinking the same thing, with one person tweeting, "where is he going 😭😭😭."
"And he was never seen again..." a second individual joked, as a third asked, "Bruh did he just wave bye and disappear into the jungle?"
Biden's mental state has been called into question lately due to his age, which is one of the reasons he was urged to drop out of the 2024 presidential election.
Kamala Harris, 60, took over his spot in the race but ultimately lost to Donald Trump, 78.
After the loss, the president made a speech to encourage people to keep their head up if they were upset about the outcome.
"I know for some people it's a time for victory, for others, it's a time of loss. Campaigns are contests, the country chooses one or the other. We accept the choice the country made," Biden stated. "I said many times you can't love your country only when you win, you can't love your neighbor only when you agree. To see each other not as adversaries, but as fellow Americans."
"The road ahead is clear, assuming we sustain it. It's truly historic. We're leaving behind the strongest economy in the world. I know people are still hurting, but things are changing rapidly. Together, we've changed America for the better. Now we have 74 days to finish the term. Let's make every day count," he continued.
"Setbacks are unavoidable but giving up is unforgivable," he insisted. "We all get knocked down, but it's about how quickly we get back up. A defeat does not mean we are defeated. We lost this battle. The America of your dreams is calling you to get back up. We're going to be OK. We need to keep the faith."
Prior to Biden's visit to South America, he welcomed Trump to the White House to discuss a peaceful transition of power.
"Looking forward to having a smooth transition," the POTUS told the father-of-five after shaking hands and sitting down by a fireplace. "Can make sure you’re accommodated, give you what you need. Welcome."
"Thank you. Thank you very much," the businessman replied. "Politics is tough, and in many cases not a very nice world, but it is a nice world today and I appreciate very much a transition that is so smooth. It’ll be as smooth as it can get, and I very much appreciate that, Joe."