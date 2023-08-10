'Lousy Question': President Joe Biden Grumbles at Reporter After Being Asked About Son Hunter's Business Dealings

The journalist then shared the clip of his brief chat with the 80-year-old.

"There’s this testimony now where one of your son’s former business associates is claiming that you were on speakerphone a lot with them talking business," Doocy could be heard saying. "Is that what–"

President Biden quickly interjected, "I never talked business [to] anybody, and I knew you’d have a lousy question."

"Well, what, why is that a lousy question?" Doocy asked, to which the President replied, "Because it’s not true."