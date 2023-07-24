Hunter Biden Dialed in Dad Joe Biden During Calls With International Business Partners, Ex-Colleague to Testify This Week
Later this week, Hunter Biden's former business partner Devon Archer will be in court due to his role in a $60 million bond fraud case — and his testimony is expected to reveal how much Hunter's father, Joe Biden, was involved in the troubled First Son's questionable international deals.
"We are looking forward very much to hearing from Devon Archer about all the times he has witnessed Joe Biden meeting with Hunter Biden’s overseas business partners when he was vice president, including on speakerphone," committee chairman James Comer stated to a news outlet.
Some of the alleged conversations took place in 2015 and 2017, when Joe was VP to Barack Obama.
In a new report, it's claimed the current POTUS was on at least two dozen phone calls.
It's alleged that Joe was on roughly 25 percent of speakerphone calls, though it's possible that he didn't know whether or not other people were silently listening in when talking to his son.
An insider told the outlet that Archer has "nothing to hide, no revenge to enact nor anyone to protect other than his family and he feels he has been handcuffed by the absurdly bogus [fraud] case into remaining silent. In a forum where he has immunity, he can at least start to speak truth."
However, Archer — who could possibly be hit with jail time — and his family have been receiving death threats since it was revealed he would be testifying.
As OK! reported, the current commander-in-chief has said on multiple occasions that he didn't talk to Hunter about his international business ventures.
Hunter has also been in the spotlight recently due to his child support case with Lunden Roberts, the woman who gave birth to his estranged 4-year-old daughter, Navy.
Hunter claims he can't afford to pay the allotted amount, and though a paternity test confirmed he was the father, he has still refused to acknowledge the tot as his own and has yet to even meet her.
The President has also refrained from mentioning his granddaughter.
New York Post reported on what Archer is expected to claim in his upcoming testimony.