Hunter Biden's Plea Deal Shattered: First Son Still Under Active Investigation, Could Be Hit With Future Charges
Hunter Biden was expected to appear in court on Wednesday, July 26, to plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges of "willful failure to pay federal income tax" in order to avoid jail time related to a felony gun charge.
However, his plans seemingly fell through when the judge confirmed with the prosecutor that the First Son was still under active investigation and could still be slammed with more charges.
The prosecutor did not clarify the reason he was being investigated nor any details on what potential charges were being considered. They also specified that Biden would have no immunity from future legal action related to the case if he chose to plead guilty to the tax offenses.
The judge pressed the prosecutors on whether they were investigating if he had violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act, but they did not answer.
Following the unexpected hiccup, the judge ordered a recess so that Biden's legal team could decide if they wanted to move forward with the guilty plea.
This comes on the heels of a roughly five-year investigation that led to Biden being accused of committing tax violations in 2017 and 2018, as well as illegally possessing a "Cold Cobra revolver in Delaware in October 2018" while being a known drug user.
Biden's attorney later stated that his client would "take responsibility for two instances of misdemeanor failure to file tax payments when due pursuant to a plea agreement," noting that the firearm charge "will be subject to a pretrial diversion agreement and will not be the subject of the plea agreement."
"I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life," the lawyer added at the time. "He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward."
However, Donald Trump was left fuming at the plea deal, implying it was all a part of a Biden family conspiracy to ruin his own political career.
"A 'sweetheart' deal for Hunter (and Joe [Biden]), as they continue their quest to 'get' Trump, Joe's political opponent," the 77-year-old wrote via Truth Social last month. "We are now a third world country!"
Fox News reported what happened in the court room.