President Joe Biden Sparks Concern After Mumbling Through His Comments During Meeting With Israeli President Isaac Herzog: Watch

The 80-year-old started off by speaking about the United States' relationship with Israel, but as time went on, he looked down and closed his eyes while going on a tangent.

"We got a lot more to do, but there's progress. Last year, we can be the largest gathering of Arab Israelis in a decade together form, and we resolved the maritime boundary dispute between Israel and Lebanon, which people thought could never happen. We opened up the airspace for Israel over Saudi Arabia and Oman after I had a little visit there," Biden said.

"And we brought Israelis and Palestinians together at a political level," he added before saying something that no one could understand. "And as I affirmed with Prime Minister Netanyahu yesterday, America's commitment to Israel is firm and it is ironclad. And we're committed as well to assure that that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon."