President Joe Biden Sparks Concern After Mumbling Through His Comments During Meeting With Israeli President Isaac Herzog: Watch
President Joe Biden sparked concern when he mumbled through his comments during a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the White House in mid-July.
The 80-year-old started off by speaking about the United States' relationship with Israel, but as time went on, he looked down and closed his eyes while going on a tangent.
"We got a lot more to do, but there's progress. Last year, we can be the largest gathering of Arab Israelis in a decade together form, and we resolved the maritime boundary dispute between Israel and Lebanon, which people thought could never happen. We opened up the airspace for Israel over Saudi Arabia and Oman after I had a little visit there," Biden said.
"And we brought Israelis and Palestinians together at a political level," he added before saying something that no one could understand. "And as I affirmed with Prime Minister Netanyahu yesterday, America's commitment to Israel is firm and it is ironclad. And we're committed as well to assure that that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon."
Of course, a slew of people were alarmed when the inaudible comments came out of the commander-in-chief's mouth.
"Mumbler in chief," one person quipped, while another said, "Imagine watching this video and then thinking to yourself ‘yep. I want four more years of that.’"
"Joe Biden preparing for his second presidential run, bursting with energy," a third person added, while a fourth stated: "What on earth is Joe Biden saying? This is scary."
This is hardly the first time people have been nervous about Biden's well-being.
In fact, Biden's age has been brought up numerous times over the last few months.
During an interview with Fareed Zakaria, he was curious Biden's thoughts on the pushback he's received about his time in the White House.
"Mr. President: you’ve often said when people ask you about your age, 'Just watch me.' And I think a lot of people do watch you and are impressed," Zakaria asked. "But many of these people do say — and these are ardent supporters of yours — the next thing he should do is step aside and let another generation of Democrats take the baton. Why are they wrong?"
"I think we're at an inflection point. I think the world is changing," Biden replied. "I think I there is one thing that comes with age, if you’re being honest about it your whole life, and that is some wisdom. I think we’re on the cusp of being able to make significant positive changes in the world. I really, honest to god do."