Joe Biden Faces New Health Challenge: Skin Cancer Surgery Raises Concerns for 82-Year-Old President

Joe Biden underwent Mohs surgery for skin cancer at age 82, adding to ongoing health concerns after leaving office.

Former President Joe Biden recently underwent surgery to treat skin cancer, adding to the list of health scares the politician has faced since leaving the White House. Biden had Mohs surgery, a procedure designed to excise cancerous skin cells layer by layer until no traces remain, according to his spokesperson.

Source: Mega Joe Biden announced his diagnosis earlier this year.

In recent days, he appeared with a visible wound on the right side of his head, which fueled rumors about his condition. Biden, who has a long history of skin cancer, has dealt with multiple medical issues in the past. In May, Biden revealed a diagnosis of an aggressive form of prostate cancer that had spread to his bones. "Cancer touches us all," he shared on social media. "Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places."

Source: Mega The former president has a long history of skin cancer treatments tied to sun exposure.

Earlier this year, during a routine medical screening, doctors removed a cancerous lesion from his chest, describing it as a common form of skin cancer. However, the May diagnosis has heightened concerns about his health. Biden's challenges with cancer are not new. Prior to his presidency, he had treatments for non-melanoma skin cancers often linked to extended sun exposure. White House doctors had previously reassured the public that such conditions were not life-threatening, though they required ongoing monitoring and occasionally removal.

Source: Mega Joe Biden hasn't appeared in public much amid his health issues.

Since stepping back from public life after leaving office in January, Biden has made fewer appearances. Once a robust figure known for his dynamic campaigns and speeches, he has shifted to a more subdued presence, with engagements now being carefully managed and infrequent. Cancer has had a profound impact on the Biden family. Biden's eldest son, Beau, tragically died from brain cancer at age 46 in 2015, which significantly influenced his political perspective. As vice president under Barack Obama, he led the "Cancer Moonshot" initiative, aiming to accelerate research and improve access to treatments. This initiative continues to be central to his legacy as he advocates for cancer research funding.

Source: Mega Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race.