'My Son Was Not a Loser!': President Joe Biden Slams Donald Trump for Allegedly Calling Fallen Military Members 'Suckers' at Debate

Jun. 27 2024, Published 10:20 p.m. ET

President Joe Biden hit back after Donald Trump claimed he hadn't done enough for military veterans over the past four years while going head-to-head at the the Thursday, June 27, presidential debate.

"Veterans are a h--- of a lot better off since I passed the PACT Act," Biden shot back. "One million of them now have a chance. And their families have it. Their families have it. Because what happened, whether it was Agent Orange or burn pits, they’re all being covered now. And he opposes his group opposed that."

"My son spent a year in Iraq. Next to one of those burn pits came back with stage four glioblastoma," Biden continued, referring to his late son Beau. "I was recently in and in France from D-Day, and I spoke about those heroes that died."

Biden also pointed out that he went to a cemetery honoring those who gave their lives for the country in World War I, but said that Trump "refused" to go himself.

"He was standing with his four star general and he told him, he said, 'I don’t want to go in there because they’re a bunch of losers and suckers.' My son was not a loser, was not a sucker. You’re the sucker! You’re the loser!"

The controversial politician argued he had never called fallen military members "losers," but Biden repeated the allegations that a four-star general had heard him per an article in The Atlantic.

This isn't the first time Trump has been accused of belittling military veterans. In July 2015, the 78-year-old made shocking comments about late Senator John McCain, who spent roughly five years as a prisoner of war at a North Vietnamese prison.

"He’s not a war hero," Trump said. "He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured."

Trump was also accused of banning a "severely wounded" Army captain from future appearances at public events while attending General Mark Milley's 2019 welcome ceremony.

He allegedly asked Milley, "Why do you bring people like that here? No one wants to see that, the wounded," before telling the general not to let the man "appear in public again."

