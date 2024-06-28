'My Son Was Not a Loser!': President Joe Biden Slams Donald Trump for Allegedly Calling Fallen Military Members 'Suckers' at Debate

"Veterans are a h--- of a lot better off since I passed the PACT Act," Biden shot back. "One million of them now have a chance. And their families have it. Their families have it. Because what happened, whether it was Agent Orange or burn pits, they’re all being covered now. And he opposes his group opposed that."

"My son spent a year in Iraq. Next to one of those burn pits came back with stage four glioblastoma," Biden continued, referring to his late son Beau. "I was recently in and in France from D-Day, and I spoke about those heroes that died."