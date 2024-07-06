'This Is Sick': Megyn Kelly Slams Jill Biden for 'Lashing Out' at Those Who Want Joe to End His Campaign
Megyn Kelly has a new enemy!
After ABC correspondent Martha Raddatz reported that Jill Biden has been encouraging her husband, Joe Biden, to stay in the presidential race, the podcast host dissed the first lady for coming after those who do not show their staunch support for the president.
On a recent segment of ABC News, Martha claimed, “Administrative officials I have spoken to said that the very tight inner circle is telling the President that he can win and that he needs to keep going. This, of course, includes his wife, who is lashing out at those who want him to get out of the race.”
Megyn responded to the remarks, writing, “This is sick. SICK.”
As OK! previously reported, concerns over whether Joe could beat rival Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election have grown following the 81-year-old’s troubling performance in their first debate.
At the event, Joe frequently mumbled and lost his train of thought while attempting to answer the moderator’s question.
After the TV special, Megyn took a dig at the father-of-four on the June 27 episode of her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show."
"I want to talk to you directly about what we just saw on stage in Atlanta. In my view, it is over for Joe Biden. His presidential campaign came to an end tonight, whether he knows it or not. There will be meetings tonight, first thing tomorrow, and for the foreseeable future among Democratic Party leaders about how to get him off the ticket. Already, we are seeing some reaction come in from top Democrats who rarely criticize the president suggesting he needs to have a serious look at his performance tonight and assess for himself whether he can go forward. That number will only mount. There will be more and more. It was an unmitigated disaster. It was uncomfortable to watch. I sat with my family and friends and, for the first 25 minutes of the debate, we kept grabbing each other’s arms. It was so jarring. He was so distant, so frail, so hard to comprehend, so unsteady. I honestly didn’t know whether he was going to make it through the answer, never mind through the debate or through a second term," the former Fox News reporter ranted.
She then pointed out how fragile the former senator looked compared to his opponent.
"The contrast between Joe Biden and Donald Trump has never been more stark. Trump came out calm, cool, collected. He looked comfortable. Donald Trump Jr. tweeted that he thinks the format actually helped his father stay composed and presidential. I think he is right. The inability for him to interrupt Biden due to the microphone situation did wind up helping Trump. He maintained his dignity for the most part. He was in control and strong the entire time – unlike his opponent," she expressed.
"I have never seen anything like that. I have never seen a politician at any level perform like Joe Biden performed tonight. And not only do I have questions about whether he will be his party’s nominee, I have questions about whether he can possibly serve out his term. He is the president of the United States right now – that man, who couldn’t spit out numbers, say trillion or billion correctly, and lied to every answer because he seemed confused. How was that our leader? How are the Democrats going to nominate that man? And shame on you, Jill Biden, for allowing that," Megyn continued.