'Another Disaster': President Joe Biden Blasted for Mistakenly Saying He'll Beat Donald Trump 'Again in 2020'

"You probably heard that I had a little debate last week. Can't say it is my best performance, but ever since then, there's been a lot of speculation, 'What's Joe going to do? Is he going to stay in the race? Is he going to drop out, what's he going to do?' Well, here's my answer," Biden told the crowd. "I am running and going to win again!"

"Let me say this as clearly as I can, I am staying in the race. I’ll beat Donald Trump, I will beat him again in 2020," he said, fumbling the year. "Oh, and by the way, we’re going to do it again in 2024!"