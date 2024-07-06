'Another Disaster': President Joe Biden Blasted for Mistakenly Saying He'll Beat Donald Trump 'Again in 2020'
President Joe Biden made another big mistake.
While the commander-in-chief, 81, campaigned in Wisconsin on Friday, July 5, he slipped up again by declaring he would beat Donald Trump "again in 2020."
"You probably heard that I had a little debate last week. Can't say it is my best performance, but ever since then, there's been a lot of speculation, 'What's Joe going to do? Is he going to stay in the race? Is he going to drop out, what's he going to do?' Well, here's my answer," Biden told the crowd. "I am running and going to win again!"
"Let me say this as clearly as I can, I am staying in the race. I’ll beat Donald Trump, I will beat him again in 2020," he said, fumbling the year. "Oh, and by the way, we’re going to do it again in 2024!"
"Another day, another disaster," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"This guy is just gone," a second person chimed in about the major mistake.
"You know things have gotten desperate when a candidate adds time travel to his list of campaign promises," a third quipped.
The former Vice President recently sat down with ABC News host George Stephanopoulos who grilled him about if he was in the best mental shape to continue the race.
"Here’s what they wrote: ‘People who have spent time with President Biden over the last few months or so said the lapses appear to have grown more frequent, more pronounced, and after Thursday’s debate, more worrisome. By many accounts, as evidenced by video footage, observation, and interviews, Mr. Biden is not the same today as he was even when he took office three-and-a-half years ago.’ Similar reporting in The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal," the journalist told Biden. “Are you the same man today that you were when you took office three-and-a-half years ago?”
"In terms of successes, yes,” the Democratic leader replied. "I also was the guy who put together a peace plan for the Middle East that may be coming into fruition. I was also the guy that expanded NATO. I was also the guy that grew the economy. All the individual things that were done were ideas I had or I fulfilled, I moved on."
When it came to his performance in the last debate, Biden added, "Well, I just think it cost me a really bad night. Bad run. But, you know, I — George, I have — I’m optimistic about this country. I don’t think we’re a country of losers, as he [Trump] points out. I don’t think America’s in tough shape. I think America’s on the cusp of breaking through in so many incredible opportunities."