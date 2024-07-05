Donald Trump Challenges 'Crooked Joe Biden' to Another Debate With 'No Holds Barred': 'This Format Would Blow Everything Away'
Donald Trump is ready for another debate against Joe Biden, especially after the latter made headlines for his poor performance on June 27.
"I have the answer to the Crooked Joe Biden Incompetence Puzzle — Let’s do another Debate, but this time, no holds barred - An all on discussion, with just the two of us on stage, talking about the future of our Country. The ratings were massive for the First Debate, record setting, in fact, but this one, because of the format, would blow everything away! Let Joe explain why he wants Open Borders, with millions of people, and many violent criminals from parts unknown, pouring into our once great Nation, or why he wants Men Playing in Women’s Sports, or demand ALL ELECTRIC VEHICLES within five years, or why he allowed INFLATION TO RUN RAMPANT, destroying the people of our Country, and so much more. It would also, under great pressure, prove his 'competence,' or lack thereof. Likewise it would be yet another test for me. What a great evening it would be, just the two of us, one on one, in a good, old fashioned Debate, the way they used to be. ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE!!!" the ex-president, 78, wrote on Truth Social on Thursday, July 4.
As OK! previously reported, Biden, 81, seemed to lose his train of thought while talking back to Trump during the televised event.
Almost one week later, Trump was caught on camera bashing Biden.
- Donald Trump Says President Joe Biden 'Choked Like a Dog' During 2024 Debate in Scathing July 4th Message
- Meghan McCain Against the World: 16 People She's Slammed — From Meghan Markle to Jennifer Lopez
- Donald Trump Caught on Camera Calling President Joe Biden an 'Old, Broken Down Pile of C---' and Kamala Harris 'Pathetic'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In a video obtained by The Daily Beast, Trump called his rival an “old, broken down pile of c---,” before claiming: "He just quit, you know. He’s quitting the race. I got him out of the race, and that means we have Kamala. I think she’s gonna be better. She’s so bad. She’s so pathetic. She’s so f------- bad. Can you imagine that guy dealing with Putin and the president of China, who’s a fierce person? He’s a fierce man. Very tough guy."
“They just announced he’s probably quitting. Just keep knocking him out, huh?” he concluded before driving away in the golf cart.
However, Biden made it clear he's not going anywhere.
“I’m in this race to the end, and we’re going to win because when Democrats unite, we will always win. Just as we beat Donald Trump in 2020, we’re going to beat him again in 2024," he said.
“There is no one I’d rather be in this battle with than all of you. So, let’s link arms. Let’s get this done. You, me, the Vice President. Together," he concluded.