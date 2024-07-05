President Joe Biden Should Undergo Neurological Testing After 'Confused Rambling' at Debate, CNN Medical Correspondent Claims
President Joe Biden's performance at the June 27 debate against Donald Trump disappointed many supporters who felt the 81-year-old had spoken too quietly and sporadically been incoherent in his arguments.
On Friday, July 5, CNN anchor Jim Sciutto and the network's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta discussed whether there could have potentially been a health reason for his behavior at the highly anticipated event.
Gupta noted Biden exhibited several concerning symptoms, including "confused rambling; sudden loss of concentration in the middle of a sentence; halting speech and absence of facial animation resulting at times in a flat, open-mouthed expression."
Although Biden reportedly underwent neurological testing back in February and came back with a clean bill of health, Gupta suggested he should have more cognitive testing done.
"If he were my patient, frankly, if he were my father, I would advocate for this sort of testing again in large part because there might be something you can do about it," he told Sciutto.
This comes days after the president declared he would not be stepping aside from his campaign to allow another Democratic candidate to take his place.
"I'm in this race to the end, and we’re going to win because when Democrats unite, we will always win. Just as we beat Donald Trump in 2020, we’re going to beat him again in 2024," he said at the time.
"There is no one I’d rather be in this battle with than all of you," he continued. "So, let’s link arms. Let’s get this done. You, me, the Vice President. Together."
Biden also explained one of the reasons for his weak performance at the debate while attending a fundraiser in Virginia earlier this month.
"I wasn’t very smart. I decided to travel around the world a couple of times … shortly before the debate," he admitted of his busy schedule. "I didn’t listen to my staff … and then I almost fell asleep on stage. It’s not an excuse but an explanation."
Biden and Trump are set to go head-to-head on the debate stage for a second time on Tuesday, September 10.
The debate will be hosted by ABC News.