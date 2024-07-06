Joe Biden Insists He's 'Still in Good Shape' as Reporter Grills Him About 'Really Bad' Debate Performance

"Part of the other concern is that this seems to have fit into a pattern of decline that has been reported on recently. New York Times had a headline on July 2, 'Biden's Lapses Are Said to Be Increasingly Common and Worrisome,'" Stephanopoulos said during the one-on-one sit-down.

“Here’s what they wrote: ‘People who have spent time with President Biden over the last few months or so said the lapses appear to have grown more frequent, more pronounced, and after Thursday’s debate, more worrisome. By many accounts, as evidenced by video footage, observation, and interviews, Mr. Biden is not the same today as he was even when he took office three-and-a-half years ago.’ Similar reporting in The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal,” the reporter continued before asking, “Are you the same man today that you were when you took office three-and-a-half years ago?”