Joe Biden Insists He's 'Still in Good Shape' as Reporter Grills Him About 'Really Bad' Debate Performance
President Joe Biden attempted to defend his disastrous debate performance as ABC News host George Stephanopoulos grilled him.
On Friday, July 5, the 81-year-old was asked about his physical and mental capabilities after a New York Times report revealed sources “very close” to the commander-in-chief have been concerned about his “cognitive decline” for a while.
"Part of the other concern is that this seems to have fit into a pattern of decline that has been reported on recently. New York Times had a headline on July 2, 'Biden's Lapses Are Said to Be Increasingly Common and Worrisome,'" Stephanopoulos said during the one-on-one sit-down.
“Here’s what they wrote: ‘People who have spent time with President Biden over the last few months or so said the lapses appear to have grown more frequent, more pronounced, and after Thursday’s debate, more worrisome. By many accounts, as evidenced by video footage, observation, and interviews, Mr. Biden is not the same today as he was even when he took office three-and-a-half years ago.’ Similar reporting in The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal,” the reporter continued before asking, “Are you the same man today that you were when you took office three-and-a-half years ago?”
Biden replied, “In terms of successes, yes.”
“I also was the guy who put together a peace plan for the Middle East that may be coming into fruition. I was also the guy that expanded NATO. I was also the guy that grew the economy. All the individual things that were done were ideas I had or I fulfilled, I moved on,” the father-of-four added.
Stephanopoulos followed up, saying, “But what has all that work over the last three-and-a-half years cost you physically, mentally, emotionally?”
Biden then discussed his debate performance against rival Donald Trump on June 27, which led to rumors he may step down to be replaced by a new Democratic candidate.
“Well, I just think it cost me a really bad night. Bad run. But, you know, I — George, I have — I’m optimistic about this country. I don’t think we’re a country of losers, as he [Trump] points out. I don’t think America’s in tough shape. I think America’s on the cusp of breaking through in so many incredible opportunities,” Biden shared.
He then listed several campaign promises for a second term, including changes to the tax system and health care.
Stephanopoulos pushed again, noting, “I understand that, and I’m not disputing that. What I’m asking you is about your personal situation. Do you dispute that there have been more lapses, especially in the last several months?”
“Can I run 110 flat? No. But I’m still in good shape,” the former senator claimed.
“Are you more frail?” Stephanopoulos questioned one more time, to which Biden replied, “No.”