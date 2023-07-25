President Joe Biden's Dog Sends Secret Service Agent to the Hospital, Bites 6 Other People in 4-Month Period
President Joe Biden's troubled pooch is yet again the subject of controversy. The nearly 2-year-old German Shepherd, Commander, is reported to have sent a Secret Service member to the hospital for bite wounds after he "clamped down on their arm and thigh."
The pup was also involved in at least 6 other biting incidents in a four-month period and is said to be undergoing training to correct the concerning behavior.
The details of the altercations were revealed through a series of emails between members of the U.S. Secret Service that were obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests.
"My leg and arm still hurts," the agent stated two days after being attacked. "He bit me twice and ran at me twice."
"What a joke," a separate agent replied. "If it wasn’t their dog he would already have been put down — freaking clown needs a muzzle."
Another message from last October stated that Commander was seen wandering the White House grounds without a leash after First Lady Jill Biden was unable to "regain control" of him. The dog was reportedly chasing staffers at the time, leading them to believe it was "only a matter of time before an agent/officer is attacked or bit."
Commander also allegedly "bit the back of a security technician" back in January, while at the POTUS' Delaware home.
Elizabeth Alexander, who works as communications director for the president's wife, explained earlier this week that the White House can be a "unique and often stressful environment for family pets," clarifying that the First Family is "working through ways to make this situation better for everyone."
"They have been partnering with the Secret Service and Executive Residence staff on additional leashing protocols and training, as well as establishing designated areas for Commander to run and exercise," she explained. "According to the Secret Service, each incident referenced was treated similarly to comparable workplace injuries, with relevant notifications and reporting procedures followed."
"The President and First Lady are incredibly grateful to the Secret Service and Executive Residence staff for all they do to keep them, their family, and the country safe," Alexander concluded.
CNN reported the contents of the Secret Service members' emails.