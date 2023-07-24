Donald Trump Slams Republican Senators for Failing to Speak Out Against President Joe Biden's Alleged 'Criminal Acts'
Donald Trump is pointing fingers at the Senate and President Joe Biden as his legal woes continue to snowball.
The embattled politician — who recently became the first current or former POTUS to be criminally charged in U.S. history — took to his Truth Social platform on Monday, July 24, to call out Republican Senators for their silence on Biden's supposed crimes.
"Joe Biden is the most corrupt President in the history of the United States, which is being undeniably proven in the House of Representatives every single day," Trump ranted.
"But with all of these horrible revelations and facts, why hasn’t Republican 'leadership' in the Senate spoken up and rebuked Crooked Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats, Fascists, and Marxists for their criminal acts against our Country, some of them against me," he continued. "How long does America have to wait for the Senate to ACT?"
This isn't the first time Trump has railed against Biden for his alleged corruption. As OK! previously reported, the 77-year-old called the POTUS a "stone cold crook" and a "common thief" while speaking with Wayne Allyn Root of conservative network Real America's Voice earlier this month.
"He's a lowlife and he's a very stupid person. Beyond anything else, I mean, he's a stupid person," Trump said at the time.
The controversial businessman's insults have been flying even more frequently after the Secret Service conducted an investigation on how a bag of cocaine made its way into the White House. Trump repeatedly accused the Bidens of being responsible for the illicit substance, going so far as to claim that President Biden himself may be using the drug.
"THEY 100% KNOW WHO IT IS," Trump proclaimed on Truth Social. "If they don’t release information, it means they destroyed the tapes & the Cocaine was for use by Hunter, & probably Crooked Joe, in order to give this total disaster of a President a little life and energy!"
"Was Crooked Joe Biden on Cocaine when he instructed the FBI/DOJ to illegally invade my home, Mar-a-Lago, in complete and total violation of my 4th Amendment Rights?" he added. "Was he on Cocaine, or various other substances, when he, for the first time in U.S. history, had his political opponent, who is leading him in the Polls by a lot, indicted and arrested (twice, if you include the DOJ run Manhattan D.A.’s Office)? WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE!!!"