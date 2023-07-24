Donald Trump Slams Republican Senators for Failing to Speak Out Against President Joe Biden's Alleged 'Criminal Acts'

The controversial businessman's insults have been flying even more frequently after the Secret Service conducted an investigation on how a bag of cocaine made its way into the White House. Trump repeatedly accused the Bidens of being responsible for the illicit substance, going so far as to claim that President Biden himself may be using the drug.

"THEY 100% KNOW WHO IT IS," Trump proclaimed on Truth Social. "If they don’t release information, it means they destroyed the tapes & the Cocaine was for use by Hunter, & probably Crooked Joe, in order to give this total disaster of a President a little life and energy!"

