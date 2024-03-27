Joe Biden's Latest Gaffe: President Claims to Have Traveled Over the Baltimore Bridge by Train 'Many Times' Despite It Having No Railway Lines
Despite the bridge not having any railway lines, President Biden asserted his familiarity with it, stating that he had crossed it numerous times while commuting between Delaware and Washington by both car and train.
"I have been over many many times, commuting from the state of Delaware by train or by car," his statement read, raising questions due to the absence of railway tracks on the bridge, which has solely served as a roadway since its construction in the early 1970s.
Additionally, he mentioned his visits to Baltimore Harbor, further highlighting his connection to the area.
The confusion surrounding President Biden's remarks was exacerbated by the official Donald Trump campaign social media account, which criticized him for being "confused again" and pointed out the lack of train tracks on the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
President Biden has previously discussed using the Amtrak train during his tenure as a senator. However, the route circumvents Baltimore's city center and does not cross the river via the bridge.
While some have scrutinized President Biden's recent statements, he has managed to improve his public image in the past weeks, garnering a slight increase in the polls compared to his opponent.
This resurgence has been partly attributed to his State of the Union address, where anticipated gaffes did not materialize as expected by critics and opponents.
The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge has not only raised concerns about infrastructure safety but has also underscored the importance of prompt action to rebuild essential transport links.
President Biden's commitment to providing federal resources for the bridge's reconstruction aims to restore vital infrastructure and safeguard workers' livelihoods at the Port of Baltimore.
Biden has made a number of blunders in recent months, leaving many to question his mental capabilities.
His biggest political opponent Trump has taken every opportunity to call out the president for his various mistakes and slip-ups on the campaign trail. However, the former president himself has had a number of his own gaffes, such as calling Hamas "Hummas" and confusing former Democratic speaker Nancy Pelosi with his former Republican primary opponent Nikki Haley.