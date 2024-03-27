Joe Biden's Latest Gaffe: President Claims to Have Traveled Over the Baltimore Bridge by Train 'Many Times' Despite It Having No Railway Lines

Despite the bridge not having any railway lines, President Biden asserted his familiarity with it, stating that he had crossed it numerous times while commuting between Delaware and Washington by both car and train.

"I have been over many many times, commuting from the state of Delaware by train or by car," his statement read, raising questions due to the absence of railway tracks on the bridge, which has solely served as a roadway since its construction in the early 1970s.

Additionally, he mentioned his visits to Baltimore Harbor, further highlighting his connection to the area.