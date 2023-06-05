Joe Giudice Claims He Knows for a 'Fact' That Joe and Melissa Gorga Worked With the FBI to Put Him and Ex-Wife Teresa in Jail
Joe Giudice is giving all of the juicy details about his former in-laws.
While appearing on the Monday, June 5, episode of David Yontef's "Behind the Velvet Rope" podcast, Teresa Giudice's former husband claimed that he is sure that Joe and Melissa Gorga worked with the FBI to get the formerly married couple charged with fraud and put behind bars.
"When they came on the show, they were very good friends with my ex partners attorneys, who went to the feds, which I think Melissa and Joe were involved with, because I know for a fact, from an ex FBI guy that told me, all right, that was helping, and doing whatever," the 51-year-old said of the contractor and the Envy Boutique owner.
"He told me, 'Yes, he was behind the scenes with my ex partner,' and whatnot," Giudice continued. "They went to the feds to feed them all this information. I might have done a couple of things, cheated on some things on my tax returns. Who didn’t? You know what I mean?"
The father-of-four — who know resides in the Bahamas after being deported from the U.S. following his prison sentence — made it clear why exactly he and the Real Housewives" Ultimate Girls Trip star landed in jail in the first place. "The only thing that my accountant didn't do was file my personal tax returns," he alleged. "He filed my business tax returns. He didn't file my personal tax returns for whatever reason, and that was the reason why they got into it, started looking into everything."
"They had to find something," Giudice said of the case. "If I was a citizen, it would have been nothing, believe me. It would have been nothing. I would have probably been out in a year. I would have been home. It would have been over and forgotten and it would have been like nothing."
In 2014, the reality star duo was charged with mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud. In 2015, the Dancing With the Stars alum spent 11 months at Danbury federal correctional institution. Weeks later, the former contractor surrendered and spent 41 months in jail before being escorted out of the country. They were officially divorced in September of 2020.