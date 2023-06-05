Joe Giudice Claims He Knows for a 'Fact' That Joe and Melissa Gorga Worked With the FBI to Put Him and Ex-Wife Teresa in Jail

The father-of-four — who know resides in the Bahamas after being deported from the U.S. following his prison sentence — made it clear why exactly he and the Real Housewives" Ultimate Girls Trip star landed in jail in the first place. "The only thing that my accountant didn't do was file my personal tax returns," he alleged. "He filed my business tax returns. He didn't file my personal tax returns for whatever reason, and that was the reason why they got into it, started looking into everything."

"They had to find something," Giudice said of the case. "If I was a citizen, it would have been nothing, believe me. It would have been nothing. I would have probably been out in a year. I would have been home. It would have been over and forgotten and it would have been like nothing."