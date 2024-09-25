Justin Bieber Wanted to 'Protect' Billie Eilish From the Music Industry in Resurfaced Video Amid Sean 'Diddy' Combs Scandal
Justin Bieber hoped he could shield Billie Eilish from the music industry.
Following Sean “Diddy” Combs’ shocking arrest for racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution, a video of the singer, 30, resurfaced, where he spoke about the negative experience he had getting into the music industry at a young age.
“It was hard for me being that young and being in the industry and not knowing where to turn, and everyone telling me they loved me, and turn their back on you in a second,” Bieber told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in the 2020 clip.
The star, who became successful at 14 years old, had tears in his eyes as he continued to talk about his career.
“I just want to protect her,” he said of Eilish, who was 18 at the time. “I don’t want her to go through anything I went through. I don’t wish that upon anybody.”
Eilish skyrocketed to fame in 2020, when she won a Grammy for her album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Bieber noted that his personal struggles throughout his childhood were “bad … it was dark.”
“Think about how young I was and so impressionable and you have everybody telling me how awesome I am at all times,” he shared of getting famous at a young age. “I just want people to understand the psychology of why I potentially could have problems in my life.”
The “Baby” artist said that he has lived “in this shame” and “all this sort of stuff with my past,” however, he hoped he could be “a good example” for Eilish.
“If she ever needs me I’m gonna be here for her. I’m just a call away,” Bieber, who recently became a father, said.
The throwback video begun to circulate again after Combs was arrested earlier this month. Though Bieber does not mention Combs in the interview, the two spent time together when he was first gaining traction in showbiz.
As OK! previously reported, the Grammy winner’s father-in-law, Stephen Baldwin, shared an uplifting TikTok after Combs and Bieber’s alleged weird relationship was exposed.
"You have heard the expression the calm before the storm. There is always a calm before the storm, but then so is there another calm after the storm. There's a calm and then a storm and then another calm, and in that latter calm is the preparation for... the next storm," Baldwin said.
It is unclear if he was referring to the possibility of Bieber’s involvement in Combs’ scandal, however, the comments section seemed to think so.
"Keep taking care of Justin 🥰 I believe you know everything and took Justin under your wing. He will be safe as long as he has you and his wife behind him,” one person penned.
"I think he knows a LOT. I do wish he’d be less cryptic sometimes," a second person said, as a third added, "Diddy feeling calm… nope, he’s the storm. And Hollywood is nervous."