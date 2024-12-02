or
Joe Jonas Reveals He Was Ghosted by Timothée Chalamet After Sending Him a Selfie: Read the Message

Joe Jonas revealed Timothee Chalamet never replied to one of his selfies.

Dec. 2 2024

Joe Jonas revealed he sent a message to actor Timothée Chalamet, but he never replied!

“Last December I sent Timothée Chalamet a text from my friends phone anticipating a response,” the singer, 35, shared the text exchange on TikTok.

“This December he still hasn’t texted back. Hope this helps!” he joked in another selfie.

Jonas captioned the clip: "check back with you guys next December for an update."

Source: @joejonas/TikTok

Joe Jonas shared the hilarious text message on his TikTok page.

Of course, people loved seeing the "Cake by the Ocean" crooner have some fun on social media.

"He's just thinking of a good response, it'll come soon enough," one person wrote, to which Jonas replied: "Good things can wait."

"I'd be in therapy for this," another person quipped, while a third person added, "'on read, but I can see you looking at my close friends' was about Timothée this whole time."

Source: @tchalamet/Instagram

The actor didn't reply to Joe Jonas' message.

Joe Jonas

As OK! previously reported, Chalamet, 28, has been busy filming the Bob Dylan biopic.

“I went home and I wept that night,” Chalamet said of filming one scene in particular. “Not only because ‘Song to Woody’ is this song I’ve been living with forever, and I felt like we brought it to life, but also because I felt like I could take myself out of the equation. The pride I was feeling had no vainglory in it. I just felt, ‘Wow, this is like old-school theater or something.’”

Source: @joejonas/Instagram

Joe Jonas laughed about the situation.

“We’re, like, bringing life to something that happened, and humbly and bravely going on this journey to hopefully bring it to an audience that otherwise wouldn’t know about it,” he added. “That felt like an honorable task.”

Though Chalamet is currently dating Kylie Jenner, it seems like his inner circle wants him to concentrate on the flick rather than his love life.

“Timmy’s team wants the focus to be on him and the transformation he underwent for the role, not Kylie,” a source claimed to Life & Style. “Timmy sees himself as a serious Oscar contender this year."

Source: @tchalamet/Instagram

The actor, who is dating Kylie Jenner, has been booked and busy!

Fortunately, the reality starlet, has been understanding of the situation.

"That's not to say she won't be able to attend the afterparties with him," the insider added.

