or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Timothee Chalamet
OK LogoCOUPLES

Timothée Chalamet Is 'Very Good at Giving Off Perfect Boyfriend Vibes' When He’s With Kylie Jenner: Source

Split photo of Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet has been linked to Kylie Jenner since April 2023.

By:

Oct. 27 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Timothée Chalamet has Kylie Jenner head over heels for him — but according to a source, there are times he acts more like a "single guy."

The pair first sparked rumors of romance in April 2023 and later publicly confirmed their relationship when they shared a sweet kiss together at the Golden Globes. Despite their high-profile lives, they've since kept their relationship primarily out of the public eye.

Article continues below advertisement
timothee chalamet doesnt want his relationship with kylie jenner overshadow career
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner kissed at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Article continues below advertisement

"People in Timmy’s world know that he’s having a great time with Kylie, but depending on who you talk to he’s either the most committed guy, or totally on the prowl," a source dished to a news outlet. "He’s very good at giving off the perfect boyfriend vibes when he’s with Kylie and anyone that knows her."

And while the long-distance couple's bustling careers keep them from spending every moment together, the source added, "They've really been able to figure out a good balance between working and spending quality time together."

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner timothee chalamet photos movie date night los angeles
Source: CBS

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are currently long distance, splitting time between Los Angeles and New York.

Article continues below advertisement

However, the insider noted that when Chalamet is out with friends, he "acts more like a single guy than someone in a happy relationship."

A second source noted, "Kylie and Timothée have never said they’re exclusive, so in his book he hasn’t done anything wrong. Women do not say no to him, ever, and are totally open to no-strings-attached brief encounters. Temptation is everywhere ... But Kylie is blissfully unaware."

MORE ON:
Timothee Chalamet

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner never love boyfriend timothee chalamet has her back
Source: MEGA

A source said Timothée Chalamet sometimes acts 'more like a single guy.'

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the Kylie Cosmetics founder opened up on why she believes in keeping certain parts of her personal life — which includes Chalamet, and to a certain extent, her two kids, Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, who she shares with ex Travis Scottout of the public eye.

"I think it’s important to keep things to yourself," she explained in a recent interview. "It’s hard for me to make a decision by myself sometimes, so the opinion of the whole world…it can be tough."

Article continues below advertisement
timothee chalamet kylie jenner spotted casual date nyc pizza watch
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner prefers to keep her romantic life out of the public eye.

Article continues below advertisement

This is especially true of sharing her life on social media.

"My friends and I laugh because it’s hard to keep up with the internet now. It’s exhausting," she admitted. "When I was posting 24/7 — waking up, what I’m eating for breakfast, what I’m wearing for the day, the color of my nails, what car I’m driving, where I’m driving to — I didn’t have an intense schedule. I wasn’t working as much; I didn’t have kids and just had more time."

The source spoke with Life & Style about Chalamet and Jenner's relationship.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.