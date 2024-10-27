Timothée Chalamet Is 'Very Good at Giving Off Perfect Boyfriend Vibes' When He’s With Kylie Jenner: Source
Timothée Chalamet has Kylie Jenner head over heels for him — but according to a source, there are times he acts more like a "single guy."
The pair first sparked rumors of romance in April 2023 and later publicly confirmed their relationship when they shared a sweet kiss together at the Golden Globes. Despite their high-profile lives, they've since kept their relationship primarily out of the public eye.
"People in Timmy’s world know that he’s having a great time with Kylie, but depending on who you talk to he’s either the most committed guy, or totally on the prowl," a source dished to a news outlet. "He’s very good at giving off the perfect boyfriend vibes when he’s with Kylie and anyone that knows her."
And while the long-distance couple's bustling careers keep them from spending every moment together, the source added, "They've really been able to figure out a good balance between working and spending quality time together."
However, the insider noted that when Chalamet is out with friends, he "acts more like a single guy than someone in a happy relationship."
A second source noted, "Kylie and Timothée have never said they’re exclusive, so in his book he hasn’t done anything wrong. Women do not say no to him, ever, and are totally open to no-strings-attached brief encounters. Temptation is everywhere ... But Kylie is blissfully unaware."
- Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Romance Is 'Super Serious,' Kris Jenner Thinks They Have 'So Much Potential': Insider
- Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Romance Is 'Quite Serious': 'It's Not Just Some Fling'
- Timothée Chalamet 'Didn't Like All the Attention He Got From the Golden Globes,' Wants to 'Protect' His Relationship With Kylie Jenner
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, the Kylie Cosmetics founder opened up on why she believes in keeping certain parts of her personal life — which includes Chalamet, and to a certain extent, her two kids, Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, who she shares with ex Travis Scott — out of the public eye.
"I think it’s important to keep things to yourself," she explained in a recent interview. "It’s hard for me to make a decision by myself sometimes, so the opinion of the whole world…it can be tough."
This is especially true of sharing her life on social media.
"My friends and I laugh because it’s hard to keep up with the internet now. It’s exhausting," she admitted. "When I was posting 24/7 — waking up, what I’m eating for breakfast, what I’m wearing for the day, the color of my nails, what car I’m driving, where I’m driving to — I didn’t have an intense schedule. I wasn’t working as much; I didn’t have kids and just had more time."
The source spoke with Life & Style about Chalamet and Jenner's relationship.