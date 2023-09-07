Joe Jonas Was 'Less Than Supportive' as Sophie Turner Recovered From Second Pregnancy: Source
Not the perfect husband?
According to recent sources, Joe Jonas was "less than supportive," as Sophie Turner recovered after giving birth to their second child in July 2022.
The Disney alum allegedly pressured the Game of Thrones actress into attending events despite her not wanting to leave their house.
The actress apparently didn't want to be photographed or go out while recovering from her pregnancy. However, Jonas must have convinced Turner to attend as she was seen at multiple events with the Jonas Brothers member. Insiders claimed that at one particular shindig the mom-of-two made it clear to those around her that she did not want to be there and was uncomfortable.
Soon after, Jonas was seen at an affair solo, while Turner presumably stayed at home. The sources claimed that the singer was irritated that she didn't go with him and complained about his wife. People there supposedly thought it was evident the duo's relationship was going south.
As OK! previously reported, this news came after many reports that Jonas and Turner were not on the same page about how much she was partying.
On Wednesday, September 6, a friend revealed to the Daily Mail that Turner felt like she missed out on life.
"Sophie feels like she's only just waking up to what her life and reality really is. She became famous at a very young age, then married and had kids at a young age and never really had the teenage years of sleeping around and just having carefree fun with friends," they claimed.
"Since the kids came along, she's feeling trapped. She's the only person in her tight friendship group who is married with two children," the insider added, noting that Turner felt her personal life "stalled" after GOT wrapped in 2019.
While the source alleged the 27-year-old felt like she missed out, Jonas, 34, had already gone through his partying phase.
"He wants a more settled life, but she's not ready for that because she feels that she's not even had a teen or young adult life," they explained.
Jonas officially filed for divorce from Turner on Tuesday, September 5, and the couple shared a joint statement on Instagram one day later.
"Statement from the two of us: 'After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,'" the former lovers wrote.
TMZ reported on the source's comments.