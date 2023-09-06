Inside Sophie Turner's Wild Night Out Just Days Before Joe Jonas Filed for Divorce: Photos

Hezron Stephenson, the general manager of the Dropshot Digbeth bar in Birmingham, England, uploaded a series of photos and videos from the soon-to-be single star's wild outing on Sunday, September 3, just two days before news broke of the duo's breakup.

"Just me and my new mate @sophiet out for a few bevvies – Soph stopped by my spot to test out my punch machine," he captioned the post, which showed images of the blonde beauty taking shots with bar staff. "Said I made her the best #mojito ever so I'll take that."