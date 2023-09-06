OK Magazine
Inside Sophie Turner's Wild Night Out Just Days Before Joe Jonas Filed for Divorce: Photos

Sep. 6 2023, Updated 11:27 a.m. ET

Blowing off some steam?

Sophie Turner had a big night out just days before Joe Jonas filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones actress.

Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner on September 5.

Hezron Stephenson, the general manager of the Dropshot Digbeth bar in Birmingham, England, uploaded a series of photos and videos from the soon-to-be single star's wild outing on Sunday, September 3, just two days before news broke of the duo's breakup.

"Just me and my new mate @sophiet out for a few bevvies – Soph stopped by my spot to test out my punch machine," he captioned the post, which showed images of the blonde beauty taking shots with bar staff. "Said I made her the best #mojito ever so I'll take that."

The mother-of-two wore a blue and black floral minidress along with a black leather purse as she held a cup of liquor in her hand. The 27-year-old was all smiles while knocking back the alcohol with her new acquaintances.

The scandalous snaps of Turner came before a friend revealed to Daily Mail on Wednesday, September 6, that the celeb and her now estranged husband, 34, were not on the same page when it comes to partying.

Sophie Turner was seen at the Dropshot Digbeth bar in Birmingham, England, just before Joe Jonas filed for divorce.

"Sophie feels like she's only just waking up to what her life and reality really is. She became famous at a very young age, then married and had kids at a young age and never really had the teenage years of sleeping around and just having carefree fun with friends," a friend of Turner spilled.

"Since the kids came along, she's feeling trapped. She's the only person in her tight friendship group who is married with two children," the source explained, adding the star has felt her personal life "stalled" after GOT wrapped in 2019.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner share two daughters together.

While Turner's appetite for a good time grew, Jonas was reportedly not on the same page.

"He wants a more settled life, but she's not ready for that because she feels that she's not even had a teen or young adult life," the insider continued.

As OK! previously reported, Turner and Jonas shared a joint message on Wednesday, September 6, about their decision to split.

"Statement from the two of us: 'After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,'" the pair both shared on Instagram.

