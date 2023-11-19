OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sofia Vergara
OK LogoNEWS

Sofía Vergara's Friends and Family Approve of Her New Man Justin Saliman After Split From Joe Manganiello

sofia vergara
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram
By:

Nov. 19 2023, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Joe Manganiello, who?

According to a recent source, Sofía Vergara and her new man, orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman, have became inseparable ever since they started flaunting their new romance.

Article continues below advertisement
sofia vergara
Source: MEGA

Sofía Vergara is famous for her role on 'Modern Family.'

The duo were first spotted on October 20 when they grabbed dinner at Funke in Beverly Hills.

“They were introduced by mutual friends, so Sofía didn’t go in totally blind. He was vetted, so to speak,” the insider spilled. “Justin impressed her right off the bat by showing up to their first date with flowers and her favorite champagne.”

Article continues below advertisement

The 51-year-old’s new relationship came just months after she and Manganiello announced their divorce. Despite the quick turnaround, the doctor has seemingly made the Modern Family star fall head over heels for him.

“Justin hasn’t just charmed Sofía,” the source added. “He’s met a bunch of her family and friends, and they’ve all given him the thumbs up. Sofía seems very happy.”

sofia
Source: MEGA

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced their divorce in July.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, in July, Manganiello and Vergara released a joint social media statement announcing their split.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," they wrote.

However, Vergara was not the only one to move on fast, as the 46-year-old was spotted leaving Gold's Gym with his new flame Caitlin O'Connor, 33, on September 19.

A source revealed they’re "casually seeing each other at this point," adding that O'Connor "is a lovely girl" and Manganiello "seemed like a great guy."

Article continues below advertisement
sofia
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello's divorce has yet to be finalized.

MORE ON:
Sofia Vergara

"The first time they met in the hot tub and they were talking the whole time!" the insider claimed.

Shortly after the pair’s breakup, a source may have predicted Manganiello’s quick rebound.

Article continues below advertisement
sofia
Source: MEGA

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello were married for seven years.

"Joe wants the divorce to go as clean as possible. He would love as little drama [as possible] to come from it. Joe is ready to date, ready to move on, ready to have fun again and fall in love with someone," they divulged at the time.

"He never wanted to be single, he thought Sofía was the one, but he knows that since it didn't work with Sofía he is getting to a better place within himself to move on to make someone else happy, which in turn will make him happy," the insider added.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

"Joe will never dodge an opportunity if the opportunity is right. He does that with his work, he does that with his relationships," they explained. "But when it happens, don't expect him to shove it down our throats [because] he would like to move into a new relationship with little to no reaction. He doesn't want to be tied into a situation where people are judging his relationships in the future. He just wants to live a happy life."

Life & Style spoke to the source.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.