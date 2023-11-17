Sofía Vergara Says 'Everything Is Going to Be OK' as She Prances Around Ritzy Event Months After Joe Manganiello Divorce

"I’ve had a very interesting year," Vergara admitted. 'I don’t want to say ‘bad’ or anything like that, but it’s been very interesting and very difficult."

"I went through a divorce this year, the SAG strike that went on for so long..." the America's Got Talent judge explained. "I’ve seen my friends struggle — some had to take their kids out of their schools or had problems with their mortgages, so it’s been a weird, weird year."