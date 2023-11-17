Sofía Vergara Says 'Everything Is Going to Be OK' as She Prances Around Ritzy Event Months After Joe Manganiello Divorce
Sofía Vergara is in a much better place after navigating a difficult year.
In a Thursday, November 16, interview, the Modern Family alum, 51, revealed how she's been feeling in the months after her shocking divorce from her former husband Joe Manganiello.
"I’ve had a very interesting year," Vergara admitted. 'I don’t want to say ‘bad’ or anything like that, but it’s been very interesting and very difficult."
"I went through a divorce this year, the SAG strike that went on for so long..." the America's Got Talent judge explained. "I’ve seen my friends struggle — some had to take their kids out of their schools or had problems with their mortgages, so it’s been a weird, weird year."
Despite life's numerous hurdles, Vergara believes she has a positive future in store. "It’s not like it’s bad," she clarified. "I think all the things are resolving, everything is going to be okay and I’m very excited for next year."
When asked if she was happy for a "fresh start," the brunette beauty said, "I don't know if there's such a thing as a fresh start at 51. I don't know if I'm fresh anymore, but I'm just excited."
Vergara lived up to her words, taking to Instagram on November 16 to share a video of herself prancing around a swanky event for her makeup line.
The happy update from the funny lady comes months after she and the Magic Mike actor revealed they were divorcing after seven years of marriage.
"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," the former Hollywood power couple explained in a joint statement in July.
"Sofía's living her best life. She's spending time with her friends after being stifled in a relationship with a largely unsupportive partner," a source claimed following their split. "Sofía was always there to take care of Joe, while his career was never what it was when they met. I think he's been threatened by her success and joie de vivre."
"Joe wants the divorce to go as clean as possible. He would love as little drama [as possible] to come from it. Joe is ready to date, ready to move on, ready to have fun again and fall in love with someone," another insider noted.
