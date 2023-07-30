Donald Trump Called a 'Loser' After Labeling President Joe Biden a 'Dumb Son of a B----'
Donald Trump took a dig at Joe Biden in his latest speech.
While addressing the crowd at one of his 2024 presidential campaign rallies in Erie, Penn., on Saturday, July 29, the 77-year-old called his Democratic opponent "a dumb son of a b----" while at the podium.
"We have somebody that's not at the top of his game, never was at the top of a game, never was," Trump said before name calling the current president, to which his fans erupted in cheers.
Just before his slamming of Biden, the father-of-five discussed his stance on policy and border protection, saying, "people from mental institutions, insane asylums," "people from jails and prisons," and "terrorists" are "invading" the country.
"All of these people, who are very ill, who are very sick, sick people, these are mentally ill people, they've been emptied out," the Republican politician alleged.
He then pointed out world leaders, other than Biden, who he claimed are "very street smart," "know what they're doing" and are "at the top of their game."
After Trump took to needlessly bashing the former Senator of Delaware, Twitter users shared their reactions to his speech.
"What a class act," one person said sarcastically, while a second penned, "Trump is a loser."
Meanwhile, a third ranted, "Trump doesn't give speeches. He tells long fake stories that provide an alternate reality in which he's the hero and allow his audience to conflate themselves with him as he pretends to vanquish imaginary enemies like 'Crazy Nancy' 'Crooked Hillary' 'the Deep State' & 'Fake News.'"
Others commented joking that the former reality TV star was actually referring to himself, saying, "Yes, we do and he's currently spewing lies & grievances at his hate rally in PA right now," "Stop talking about yourself, Donald" and "That's a mirror, Don."
As OK! previously reported, name calling Biden is a common practice for the GOP frontrunner as earlier this month he tore the 80-year-old apart in a scathing rant.
"I never went after Biden like I could have because of respect for the presidency," Trump began in a July 15 interview. "He's a stone cold crook. He's a common thief. He's a lowlife and he's a very stupid person. Beyond anything else, I mean, he's a stupid person."