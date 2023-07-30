Donald Trump Called a 'Loser' After Labeling President Joe Biden a 'Dumb Son of a B----'

"We have somebody that's not at the top of his game, never was at the top of a game, never was," Trump said before name calling the current president, to which his fans erupted in cheers.

Just before his slamming of Biden, the father-of-five discussed his stance on policy and border protection, saying, "people from mental institutions, insane asylums," "people from jails and prisons," and "terrorists" are "invading" the country.