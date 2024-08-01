Joe Rogan's Bold Prediction: Social Media Star Claims Kamala Harris Will Beat Donald Trump in 2024 Election
Will Kamala Harris win the 2024 presidential election? Joe Rogan seems to think so!
During the Tuesday, July 30, episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” the controversial podcast host sat down with cultural commentator Michael Malice to predict whether Harris or Donald Trump will be victorious come November.
“She’s gonna win,” Rogan said of Harris, 59, who just entered the race after Joe Biden dropped out on July 21.
Malice disagreed, firing back, “No, she’s not.”
Rogan then specified, “I’m not saying because I think she’s going to, and I’m not saying because I want her to. I’m just being honest.”
The 56-year-old noted his opinion is not necessarily due to Harris’ electability, but rather due to the fact Trump has become unelectable.
“I feel like we are in this very bizarre time where people are giving in to the bulls--- in a way that I never suspected people would before,” Rogan explained. “They just want no Trump, no matter what.”
Rogan even suggested Hillary Clinton or Michelle Obama could also win against Trump if they were to have entered the race.
The comedian expressed how he thought the former president’s attempted assassination on July 13 should have guaranteed Trump will win, but he claimed the father-of-five has since “memory-holed.”
Malice agreed, noting that conversation around the incident was short-lived.
“You would have thought Trump getting shot would have had four years of corporate journalists talking about hate speech causing violence,” he shared. “[Then] to be like, ‘Let’s take a step back,’ and that went for, what, a week?”
Rogan and Malice then discussed how the media treats Trump and Harris differently, noting how tech giants like Google have major influence on public discourse.
“[Harris] is the least popular vice president of all time, and then in a moment, a moment in time, all of a sudden she’s our solution. She’s our hero. Try Googling a negative story on her, you won’t find one,” Rogan expressed.
In comparison, Rogan said if someone was debating on voting for Trump they would “Google him and then start reading some of these like pieces that they’ve written about him, it’ll change your perspective.”
“If I Google Donald Trump and Google gives you seven negative stories, it’s going to move the needle a little bit toward her [Harris],” Malice indicated, claiming it is how companies and journalists can “tip the scale” in the 2024 race.