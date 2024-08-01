OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Joe Rogan
OK LogoPolitics

Joe Rogan's Bold Prediction: Social Media Star Claims Kamala Harris Will Beat Donald Trump in 2024 Election

Composite photo of Joe Rogan, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Source: @joerogan/Instagram/MEGA

Joe Rogan said the people 'just want no Trump.'

By:

Aug. 1 2024, Published 5:24 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Will Kamala Harris win the 2024 presidential election? Joe Rogan seems to think so!

During the Tuesday, July 30, episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” the controversial podcast host sat down with cultural commentator Michael Malice to predict whether Harris or Donald Trump will be victorious come November.

Article continues below advertisement
joe rogan prediction kamala harris beat donald trump election
Source: @joerogan/Instagram

Joe Rogan claimed Kamala Harris is 'gonna win' the 2024 election.

“She’s gonna win,” Rogan said of Harris, 59, who just entered the race after Joe Biden dropped out on July 21.

Malice disagreed, firing back, “No, she’s not.”

Article continues below advertisement

Rogan then specified, “I’m not saying because I think she’s going to, and I’m not saying because I want her to. I’m just being honest.”

The 56-year-old noted his opinion is not necessarily due to Harris’ electability, but rather due to the fact Trump has become unelectable.

Article continues below advertisement
joe rogan prediction kamala harris beat donald trump election
Source: MEGA

Joe Rogan's guest Michael Malice claimed Kamala Harris will not win.

Article continues below advertisement

“I feel like we are in this very bizarre time where people are giving in to the bulls--- in a way that I never suspected people would before,” Rogan explained. “They just want no Trump, no matter what.”

Rogan even suggested Hillary Clinton or Michelle Obama could also win against Trump if they were to have entered the race.

Article continues below advertisement

The comedian expressed how he thought the former president’s attempted assassination on July 13 should have guaranteed Trump will win, but he claimed the father-of-five has since “memory-holed.”

Malice agreed, noting that conversation around the incident was short-lived.

Article continues below advertisement
joe rogan prediction kamala harris beat donald trump election
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will likely face off in the 2024 presidential election after Joe Biden dropped out.

MORE ON:
Joe Rogan
Article continues below advertisement

“You would have thought Trump getting shot would have had four years of corporate journalists talking about hate speech causing violence,” he shared. “[Then] to be like, ‘Let’s take a step back,’ and that went for, what, a week?”

Rogan and Malice then discussed how the media treats Trump and Harris differently, noting how tech giants like Google have major influence on public discourse.

Article continues below advertisement
joe rogan prediction kamala harris beat donald trump election
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris has served as Joe Biden's Vice President for the past three-and-a-half years.

Article continues below advertisement

“[Harris] is the least popular vice president of all time, and then in a moment, a moment in time, all of a sudden she’s our solution. She’s our hero. Try Googling a negative story on her, you won’t find one,” Rogan expressed.

In comparison, Rogan said if someone was debating on voting for Trump they would “Google him and then start reading some of these like pieces that they’ve written about him, it’ll change your perspective.”

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

“If I Google Donald Trump and Google gives you seven negative stories, it’s going to move the needle a little bit toward her [Harris],” Malice indicated, claiming it is how companies and journalists can “tip the scale” in the 2024 race.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.