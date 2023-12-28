Joey Lawrence Admits the 'Crazy Stuff' That Goes Down on Social Media Turned Him Into a 'Helicopter Parent'

"I think it's the first time in history where things are fundamentally different to the way they were when we were growing up," explained Lawrence, 47, noting how the internet and social media have changed everything. "It's the whole world you have to worry about now."

"Everybody's got a platform and you can bully from near or far," he pointed out. "It's very tough to navigate as a young person through these times. Everyone wants to be glorified. Fame feels accessible to everybody. And they're presenting this life that doesn't really exist."