Joey Lawrence Is 'Very Disappointed' in How Samantha Cope Divorce 'Turned Out' Amid Affair Accusations

Joey Lawrence has mixed feelings about the end of his marriage to Samantha Cope.
The 48-year-old is dealing with both positive and negative effects of his Frankie Meets Jack costar filing for divorce on August 13 after two years of marriage.
"Once they split, things got exponentially better between him and his ex-wife and their girls," the source admitted to a news publication in reference to Lawrence's ex-wife Chandie Yawn-Nelson and their daughters, Charleston, 18, and Liberty, 14.
Still, there has been some difficult backlash in the midst of his breakup — specifically surrounding Lawrence's alleged affair with his Socked in for Christmas costar Melina Alves, who is also going through a divorce at this time.
"Joey's strong and strong in his faith so he's trying to take it all in stride, but he is very disappointed and upset at how all of this has turned out," the insider noted.
Lawrence's alleged affair with Alves came to light after her estranged husband, Edward Rider, accused the costars of having an extramarital relationship in a recent divorce filing.
A second source told the news outlet last week that Lawrence and Alves "had a working relationship and were partners on a couple things."
"He knew she was also going through a divorce," the confidante confessed. "He was very empathetic to her situation as well and called her collateral damage when it comes to all this."
While there has been no apparent denial of the supposed infidelity, a third insider previously claimed cheating wasn't "the cause" of Lawrence and Cope's marital demise, as the My Husband's Secret Brother costars "had troubles from the beginning of their relationship."
"He had gotten to a point where he had hit his limit with defending his kids, his mom and his family to Samantha," the source declared.
Cope recently spoke out for the first time since submitting divorce papers, taking to Instagram on Saturday, August 24, with an emotional video of herself crying.
"An amazing friend of mine recently told me, 'Don't be afraid of the tears. Let them flow. Because every tear is God gently squeezing the pain and devastation from your heart to make room for new beautiful feelings to come in,'" said Cope. "She also reminded me: 'The more you cry, the less you pee.' So let them flow. You got this."
