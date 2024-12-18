Joey Lawrence Is 'Very Thankful' to Get a 'Second Chance' With Samantha Cope After Making Some 'Terrible Mistakes'

The pair first crossed paths in 2021 while filming Lifetime’s My Husband’s Secret Brother. They got engaged that August, tied the knot in May 2022 and welcomed their first child in January 2023.

But by June 2024, the couple had quietly separated, with Cope filing for divorce in August.

According to court documents, Cope requested sole physical custody of their child, though she was open to allowing Lawrence two overnight visits per week after their daughter turned 3 years old. She also requested to block the court's ability to award either side spousal support.