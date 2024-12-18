or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Joey Lawrence
OK LogoCOUPLES

Joey Lawrence Is 'Very Thankful' to Get a 'Second Chance' With Samantha Cope After Making Some 'Terrible Mistakes'

joey lawrence shares lessons from marriage struggles
Source: @samanthaccope/Instagram

Joey Lawrence expressed gratitude for getting a 'second chance' in his marriage to Samantha Cope.

By:

Dec. 18 2024, Published 7:44 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Joey Lawrence is counting his blessings after reconciling with his wife, Samantha Cope, following a rocky period in their marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

“I’m very thankful. It’s been great,” the Hitched for the Holidays star shared in a recent interview while reflecting on their relationship. “You make some terrible mistakes. It just feels great to have a second chance to get everything right. I love her to death, and I am very thankful for that.”

Article continues below advertisement
joey lawrence reflects on reconciling with wife
Source: @samanthaccope/Instagram

Samantha Cope filed for divorce from Joey Lawrence in August.

Article continues below advertisement

The pair first crossed paths in 2021 while filming Lifetime’s My Husband’s Secret Brother. They got engaged that August, tied the knot in May 2022 and welcomed their first child in January 2023.

But by June 2024, the couple had quietly separated, with Cope filing for divorce in August.

According to court documents, Cope requested sole physical custody of their child, though she was open to allowing Lawrence two overnight visits per week after their daughter turned 3 years old. She also requested to block the court's ability to award either side spousal support.

Article continues below advertisement
joey lawrence thankful for reunion with samantha cope
Source: @samanthaccope/Instagram

The couple shares daughter Dylan.

Article continues below advertisement

Things took a turn for the better during the holiday season when Lawrence and Cope spent time together as a family alongside their daughter.

By December, the Girls Gone Dead star had officially withdrawn her divorce petition.

Article continues below advertisement

During the interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lawrence also acknowledged how “brutal” it can be to navigate relationships as a public figure.

Article continues below advertisement
joey lawrence second chance with samantha cope
Source: @samanthaccope/Instagram

Samantha Cope filed to dismiss their divorce in December.

MORE ON:
Joey Lawrence

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“You make some serious mistakes, and then you don’t handle things correctly. There’s a lot of pressure, and going through things publicly does not make anything easier. And then, some more bad decisions,” the Dancing With the Stars alum explained. "At the end of the day, life is what happens outside of the camera."

Article continues below advertisement

He continued, “It’s not a perfect one. You have to work on it every day, make it a priority, and put your wife first. There are a lot of things that come into play that make it difficult to do that.”

Article continues below advertisement
joey lawrence opens up about marriage mistakes
Source: @samanthaccope/Instagram

The couple's movie 'Marry Christmas' was released on December 3.

Article continues below advertisement

The Mistletoe Mixup actor continued to gush about his romance and why they intend to make things work this time around.

“At the end of the day, it’s about who you want to grow old with. After all of this is done, who do you wanna be on that porch with, sipping that coffee with? Honestly, you want to be there with your best friend. She really is my best friend,” he said. “When all the chatter is gone and it’s just the two of us, we really have an amazing relationship. I’m just so thankful I get to grow old with her.”

Article continues below advertisement

“Anyway, I love you,” he continued, giving a shout-out to his wife.

Article continues below advertisement

Lawrence and Cope’s renewed partnership comes as the actor is celebrating the release of his new holiday film, Marry Christmas, in which Cope also stars in.

"I am beyond grateful 🤍I am beyond blessed🤍I am galaxies beyond thankful 🤍 My heart is so full ❤️," he wrote alongside a photo of himself and Cope at the premiere of their new flick.

Us Weekly obtained the court documents and confirmed the petition withdrawal.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.