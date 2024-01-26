Chrissy Teigen Was So 'Jealous and Unhinged' During Early Stages of Her Relationship With Husband John Legend: 'I Wasn't Well'
Chrissy Teigen is protective of her man!
The 38-year-old opened up about previous "jealousy" she experienced at the beginning of her relationship with husband John Legend, 45, during the Thursday, January 25, episode of SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live.
"Going to his shows when I was younger, like when we had first met, and he would pull up a girl for the slow dance and we would fight about this at the end of the night, like, I was so jealous and unhinged," Teigen admitted to host Andy Cohen, 55, of Legend — whom she tied the knot with in 2013, seven years after the pair met on the set of the award-winning artist's "Stereo" music video.
There was one specific music video production that immediately rang a bell for Teigen as she looked back at the early stages of her romance with the "All of Me" singer.
"The 'Green Light' music video sticks out in my head," she told Cohen.
Teigen recalled: "Poor Anthony Mandler. This was the director of it, and I was sitting there watching the monitor and he was just simply talking to a girl. It was a party scene and I got in my car, like wheels were going. I was like, I just wasn’t well."
While she used to feel a certain way about Legend's work interactions with other women, Teigen declared she now "couldn't care less" about female costars or fans he encounters within the industry.
Nowadays, however, it seems the couple swapped places, as Teigen revealed a recent experience where Legend appeared to grow a bit bothered by another man chatting up his wife.
The man in question was Summer House star Carl Radke, whom the mom-of-four invited on her and Legend's private jet on their from the Sundance Film Festival to New York City earlier this month.
"We saw Carl at Sundance and I’m at the point now with Bravo stars where I think we’re friends," Teigen explained elsewhere in Thursday’s episode. "I have never met Carl. I’ve never spoken to him, but we saw each other at I think the Variety booth thing and, in my mind, he had a really complicated flight back to New York."
As it turns out, Radke had a "Delta first-class direct" flight to NYC, though the situation seemed different in Teigen's head, she clarified.
"I was like, 'You should come with us,'" the cookbook author said, to which Radke agreed — though Teigen admitted things turned a bit awkward once the trio had all boarded the private plane.
"It was really funny actually because John was seated already and then Carl came on and John was still sitting, like, he didn’t pop up to give him a big hug or anything so Carl so graciously came over," she confessed. "[Carl] was like, 'Hey man, I just want to say thank you so much. I love you.' It was so sweet, and John was like, for a minute I could see John being a little …"
Shying away from the word herself, Cohen asked Teigen if Legend was acting "jealous," which she confirmed.
"He’s got the tight pants, and he looks great," Teigen gushed of Radke. "[John’s] like, ‘Yeah. [Carl’s] sober and he’s just like a really wonderful personality like you said. He just seems like a fun, cool dude.'"