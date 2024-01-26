Chrissy Teigen Was So 'Jealous and Unhinged' During Early Stages of Her Relationship With Husband John Legend: 'I Wasn't Well'

"Going to his shows when I was younger, like when we had first met, and he would pull up a girl for the slow dance and we would fight about this at the end of the night, like, I was so jealous and unhinged," Teigen admitted to host Andy Cohen, 55, of Legend — whom she tied the knot with in 2013, seven years after the pair met on the set of the award-winning artist's "Stereo" music video.

There was one specific music video production that immediately rang a bell for Teigen as she looked back at the early stages of her romance with the "All of Me" singer.