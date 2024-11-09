John Legend Was 'Incredible' to Work With on 'The Voice,' Says Former Contestant Olivia Reyes: 'He Has a Calming Presence'
From starring on The Voice to creating an album with Betty Who, Black Gatsby, Mariangela and Charlotte Rose Benjamin, Olivia Reyes has a lot to be thankful for!
The talented singer exclusively reflects on her time working with John Legend on the hit singing competition show while promoting e.l.f. Cosmetics' Get Ready With Music, The Album — which features 13 tracks by a group of emerging global artists to help boost fans energy and confidence while putting on the brand's virally sought-after makeup products.
Recalling her time on Team Legend in 2020, Reyes tells OK!: "John was incredible. He has a calming presence that instantly puts you at ease, even when you're feeling super nervous. I remember the first time I sang in front of him — he really focused on my technique, not just the overall performance."
"He cared about making sure every part of my vocal abilities was highlighted, which really surprised me. It was less about the glitz and more about the artistry, which I loved," the New Jersey native, who was 19 when she appeared on The Voice, explains.
While Reyes — who also caught the eye of coach Gwen Stefani during her blind audition — may have been eliminated during the first battle round of The Voice Season 19, the young singer insists her experience on the series "truly was magical."
"I was only 19 and for the first time in my life, I was completely on my own and away from my family and friends for over three months. Not only was it a moment to grow as an artist but also as an individual," she shares. "I built great friendships and found a community of like-minded artists who became my support system while I was away from home, and boundless laughs too. It was an adjustment, but I was so proud to have gone through this experience all on my own."
After The Voice, Reyes went on to work as a People Development Coordinator at e.l.f. Beauty in New York City, where she at first hid her talents until colleagues discovered her time on the show during a company offsite in Cabo.
"On our last day, we had a former Voice contestant to perform and while he was on stage, he gave me a shout-out as a fellow Voice alumni. Our CMO, Kory Marchisotto, was all over it and asked me to jump on stage and sing. I think everyone was completely thrown off, including me, but it turned into one of the most pivotal moments of my career," she mentions.
Reyes continues: "That’s how the entire e.l.f. team discovered my singing background, and it was such a surreal moment to finally share that part of my life. The support and excitement from everyone was unreal — it felt like I was finally blending two worlds that I love: music and beauty.
It's a good thing the brand found out about her talents, as it led to Reyes being asked to be a part of Get Ready With Music, The Album!
"It felt so surreal to be included alongside these emerging artists. e.l.f. is so amazing at championing and empowering talent from within the company," Reyes gushes. "They’ve always encouraged me to express myself, and being asked to be a part of this project was the ultimate example of how they truly celebrate their people and their passions."
