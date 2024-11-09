John Legend Was 'Incredible' to Work With on 'The Voice,' Says Former Contestant Olivia Reyes: 'He Has a Calming Presence'

While Reyes — who also caught the eye of coach Gwen Stefani during her blind audition — may have been eliminated during the first battle round of The Voice Season 19, the young singer insists her experience on the series "truly was magical."

"I was only 19 and for the first time in my life, I was completely on my own and away from my family and friends for over three months. Not only was it a moment to grow as an artist but also as an individual," she shares. "I built great friendships and found a community of like-minded artists who became my support system while I was away from home, and boundless laughs too. It was an adjustment, but I was so proud to have gone through this experience all on my own."