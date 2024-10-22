John Lennon Left Wife Yoko Ono in 'Mortified Silence' After Having 'Loud Raucous S--' With Another Woman, Book Claims

Yoko Ono once overheard her drunk husband John Lennon having "loud, raucous s--" with a woman at a presidential election results watch party in 1972.

According to Elliot Mintz's book, We All Shine On: John, Yoko, and Me, as it became clear that Richard Nixon was going to beat George McGovern, Lennon drank more and more alcohol until he ended up in a bedroom with another partygoer.