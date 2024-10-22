John Lennon Left Wife Yoko Ono in 'Mortified Silence' After Having 'Loud Raucous S--' With Another Woman, Book Claims
Yoko Ono once overheard her drunk husband John Lennon having "loud, raucous s--" with a woman at a presidential election results watch party in 1972.
According to Elliot Mintz's book, We All Shine On: John, Yoko, and Me, as it became clear that Richard Nixon was going to beat George McGovern, Lennon drank more and more alcohol until he ended up in a bedroom with another partygoer.
"Throughout it all, Yoko sat on the sofa, in stunned, mortified silence, as other guests began awkwardly getting up to leave — until they realized that their coats were in the bedroom where John was having s--," Mintz wrote.
"He was placing [his wife] in the most embarrassing position that you could ever place a woman in — having a romp in the hay in another room with thin walls while your wife was attending a small party and could hear everything," the 79-year-old author continued. "Yoko is a very stoic woman, but it would have severe consequences."
Ono later told Mintz that she thought she could "forgive" her husband, but she wasn't sure if she'd be able to "ever forget what happened" or if their relationship would "ever be the same."
"The reality is, as I would learn over the years in the bad behavior department, John would say to me, ‘Ellie,’ which is what he called me, ‘I’m not always the 'Imagine' guy,'" Mintz added.
"Don’t get me wrong. Much of the time, he was the person that we related to, who wrote 'Imagine' and expressed his vision of the kind of world where we would all like to live," the writer clarified of his friendship with the Beatles singer. "But he didn’t always stay there. He was imperfect."
"It’s one of the reasons, by the way, we all fell in love with him," he noted. "Because he was real."
Ono and Lennon tied the knot in 1969 and shared one child together, Sean Ono Lennon, now 49. She'd previously welcomed daughter Kyoko Ono Cox, now 61, with film producer Anthony Cox, 87.
Lennon also had son Julian, 61, from his marriage to ex-wife Cynthia Lennon.
The English singer passed away on December 8, 1980, after being shot by Mark David Chapman in front of his residence in New York. He was 40 years old.
